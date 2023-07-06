The numbers of Berlusconi’s will: from 100 million in Fascina to 30 in Dell’Utri

Marina and Pier Silvio, the children of Silvio Berlusconi’s first bed, will have joint control of the family safe, Fininvest. This is certainly the most awaited aspect of the will of the founder of Forza Italia, who passed away on June 12, announced this morning a few minutes from 9, at the stroke of the stock market opening. The most relevant aspect for the markets obviously concerned the companies listed on the Stock Exchange and controlled by the Fininvest family safe: Mfe (the former Mediaset, 50%), Mondadori (53%), Mediolanum (30%).

Berlusconi’s will: control of Fininvest to Marina and Pier Silvio. A legacy of 100 million to Fascina, 30 to Dell’Utri. The handwritten letter: “Much love to all of you” by the editorial staff 06 July 2023

«Marina, Pier Silvio, Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi Berlusconi, having received the reading of the testamentary wills of their father Silvio Berlusconi, inform that they show that no person will hold indirect solitary control over Fininvest SpA, previously exercised by the father himself (who had 61 ,21%, ed.). The notary who has read the testamentary will will carry out the legal obligations in the next few hours» reads a concise Fininvest note illustrating the quotas.

The will had been opened on the afternoon of Wednesday 5 July by the family notary, Arrigo Roveda, in Milan. Before him the two witnesses, the lawyers Luca Fossati and Carlo Rimini, on behalf of their five children Marina, Pier Silvio, Barbara, Eleonora, Luigi.

Berlusconi: “No politics, I remain at the helm of Mediaset. We don’t sell to anyone” francesco spini 05 July 2023

From 7.65 percent each to 53 percent together

The will states that Pier Silvio and Marina Berlusconi will receive the entire available share, and thus the two “oldest” sons of the Cavaliere (who previously owned 7.65% each) will together reach 53% of the holding, with equal shares and therefore they will have decision-making power on the future of the same.

The sentence directed to all children

“For the good I loved them and for what they wanted me – Berlusconi wanted to write in a letter attached to the will – thank you, much love to all of you, your dad”. It is a sheet dated Arcore, January 19, 2022, and which was contained in an unsealed envelope, with the inscription «to my children». Fifteen lines in all written in his own hand with a black ink pen.

100 million to Paolo and Marta Fascina, 30 to Dell’Utri

Other important figures emerge from the will: a legacy of 100 million to his brother Paolo, but also one of equal value (100 million) to Marta Fascina, his latest life partner. Among the recipients also the friend of a lifetime, Marcello Dell’Utri, recipient of a legacy of 30 million.

The letter and Marta Fascina

“Whatever the amount, be prepared. They will say you had too much or too little. Never right.” wrote Silvio Berlusconi to Marta Fascina in a letter attached to the will. It is not yet known if the Villa San Martino residence will go to her as has been said these days. Then there is Forza Italia. “If Fascina were to ask for an assignment, no one would deny it to him”, is the refrain that can be heard among the Azzurri MPs.

The wait for that 20% stake still in the Cavaliere

The heart of the wait for the opening of the will concerned precisely the third of the assets that the founder of the empire was able to freely dispose of (the so-called available quota), having five children but not a spouse. In addition to Fininvest, there are also properties and assets worth hundreds of millions to make up the assets. The match on the listed companies, however, depends precisely on the distribution of the 61.21% of Fininvest in the name of Silvio Berlusconi. And that line of continuity towards the eldest children that has been discussed since the day of his death was confirmed.

What the «legitimate» provides

Two thirds of this quota, to respect the legitimacy, should have been divided equally and therefore all the children would rise to 15.8% each, with the three children of Veronica Lario, Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi, who would arrive overall at 47.4%. The subdivision of the remaining 20% ​​was the unknown factor to which we looked to understand whether the traditional balance in the operational management of the companies – with Pier Silvio who has always headed Mfe and Marina who sits on the presidency of Fininvest and Mondadori – would or would not have been maintained unaffected.