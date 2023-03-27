Efforts to combat climate change increasingly intersect with competition between great powers. Among the most decisive actors, the People’s Republic of ChinaThe United States and the European Union (EU) are moving to implement one effective climate policy which takes into consideration the respective strategic priorities. In this framework, the respective efforts also concern the definition of industrial policies aimed at producing the necessary capacities in the sector of renewable technologies, such as electric batteries and photovoltaics but not only, in search of leadership in the sector.

Protectionist policies and ‘green’ competition

From this point of view, the Chinese he is the actor who seems to have acted more effectively. Thanks to decades-long industrial policies and measures that are sometimes at odds with the rules of competition, the country has come to occupy a dominant role in green value chains, especially in the sectors of batteries and electric mobility, photovoltaics, and wind turbines. However, the fact that it is in an advantageous position in a growing market runs counter to the interests of other powers.

In August 2022, the US administration approved the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a package of measures which, assigning almost 370 billion dollars to the green sectoraims to achieve multiple results, including accelerating decarbonization, increasing the domestic production capacity of renewable technologies, and reduce technological dependence on China.

The IRA broadens your investments aimed at reduce emissions by 40% by 2030 and the increase in jobs in green sectors. Furthermore, it offers substantial incentives for private investment, in the form of tax credits, which mainly concern electric mobility. However, it places the origin of materials and electric batteries from North America as a condition for the incentives and, therefore, risks being in conflict with some rules of international trade.

For these reasons, the American plan has provoked criticism and accusations of protectionism from many European countries. Nonetheless, several European companies have considered moving production overseas. Indeed, the IRA risks discouraging green investments in Europe, moving them towards the more advantageous conditions offered by the United States.

A European Green Business Plan

Faced with this possibility, the EU has taken action to formulate an adequate response. Last February, the Commission presented the Green Deal Industrial Plan (GDIP) to complement the measures already in place under the Green Deal. The plan, which includes regulatory, commercial and financial actions, aims to make Europe the first continent with zero impact preventing other plans, such as the IRA, from hampering potential investment in Europe, and reducing Europe’s growing dependence on China.

Adding to other tools used so far, such as i Projects of Common Interestfunding channels through the European Investment Bank and subsidies within Member States, the GDIP aims to speed up the approval of green technology projects within the European market, accelerate investment and financing in the sector, and enhance the security of related supply chains.

Finally, after their introduction on Tuesday 16 March, the Critical Raw Materials Act, aimed at guaranteeing the supply of critical minerals for the production of technologies, and the Net-Zero Industry Act (NZI), the which defines the goal of satisfy 40% of the demand for clean technologies through domestic production by 2030 and reduce dependence on imports cleantech from China. However, according to Bruegel, the NZIA maintains a certain ambiguity and its consistency with the provisions of international trade remains to be assessed.

Between geoeconomy and energy transition

Il tit-for-tat in the context of production incentives cleantech which has been discussed so far is part of a broader and more fragmented picture. The Sino-American rivalry that has been going on for some time now and the current war in Ukraine indicate in fact an unstable and unpredictable state of international affairs, leading to inevitable distrust and disagreements.

Using geoeconomic theory, it is possible to explain how instruments of an economic nature – such as duties, subsidies, trade agreements, but also forms of industrial policy – can be used to geostrategic purposesfollowing a logic of relative gains, whereby an action that benefits X corresponds to a disadvantageous situation for Y in the medium-long term.

The IRA would fall into this categorization as it limits benefits under the lawocal-content requirements – that is, it places the origin of technologies and materials from North America as a condition for funding – and justifies them with the need to improve American production capacities and reduce the growing market share occupied by China. Similarly, the GDIP can represent a geo-economic solution to the IRA, from which the EU is negatively impacted, and to the growing dependence on Chinese-sourced technologies.

On the other hand, first Covid-19 and then the Russian war in Ukraine have highlighted the vulnerability of supply chains and their potential use for strategic purposes; for this reason, avoiding new forms of interdependence with ambiguous partners is more necessary than ever. But how to reconcile these priorities with effective global climate action that goes beyond strategic competition?

EU priorities

Ideally, the decarbonisation of the economy should occur efficiently and rapidly, but adjustment to forms of strategic rivalry hinders this path, preventing an exclusive focus on climate goals. Actions useful for guaranteeing leadership in the key sectors of the transition and for protecting oneself from the vulnerability of the risks present along the value chains, in fact, complicate the calculations of decarbonisation and risk undermining its path.

In this context, the European Union must show itself ready to prosecute illegal actions by other international players and build value chains resilient to any eventuality, for which it is essential to choose strategic partners carefully, monitor the risks present along the supply chainsand build an effective sourcing diversification system.

On the other hand, however, European climate leadership should avoid reducing international relations to a pure logic of relative gainsbuilding a strategy that, at the same time, protects the market from illegal actions and increases cooperation between different actors for the purpose of decarbonisation.

For example, the EU should avoid so-called local-content requirements, which would exacerbate protectionist dynamics, and other forms of circumvention of international trade rules. In the long run, it needs to make scale investments, guarantee the predictability of actions to all economic players, further simplify the processes for approving and financing projects, and build a hitherto absent European investment plan that demonstrates the European ability to look in the long term and, at the same time, to act concretely on it.

In essence, the EU should remain loyal to two priorities: the first and essential, the decarbonisation of the economy; the second, the construction of a European leadership that overcomes the competitive dynamics that characterize the current state of international relations. Only then will it be possible to make strategies like the GDIP consistent with a leadership that goes beyond the progressive fragmentation of the world order.