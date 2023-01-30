Listen to the audio version of the article

The first ESG Observatory for Italian SMEs launched by KPMG and Tecno is born.

The research project conducted in collaboration with UCL in London (one of the ten most important universities in the world) aims, defined as a scientific method of evaluation, to focus attention on the state of health of Italian SMEs with respect to the current process of sustainable transition. The observatory was presented to the press in Naples, at the historic headquarters of the Tecno Group in Palazzo Ischitella.

Sponsored a research assistant position

KPMG and Tecno, in the role of promoters and funders of the project, are supporting the activity by sponsoring a “research assistant” position at the UCL School of Management in London. The selected researcher will work on the definition of evaluation parameters for the study on SMEs under the guidance of Professor Taticchi.

Tecno, a sustainable transformation

«The social role of companies is one of the great themes of the 2030 Agenda, Tecno has created over the years a consolidated relationship with the world of training and research. Inaugurating the ESG Observatory with KPMG means reconciling our commitment with what Tecno’s core business has been for years: guiding SMEs in the creation of value through a sustainable and digital transformation process made up of SustainTech services”, explained the president of Tecno John Lombardi.

Kpmg: an appointment that cannot be postponed

«The transition towards sustainable value creation models is undoubtedly the most important and complex current challenge for Italian companies. The Italian economic fabric – added Marco Maffei, Kpmg partner – is characterized by SMEs which, in the current situation, are no longer able to postpone the adaptation of strategies, processes and investments to material ESG issues.

TECNO is an international ESG company specialized in the implementation of strategies and paths of economic, environmental and social corporate sustainability. Since 2017 it has been among the ELITE certified companies and among the winners of the Deloitte Best Managed Companies award for 5 years in a row (2018-2022).