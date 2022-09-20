New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!





Recently, the vivo X Fold + folding screen mobile phone, the iterative product of vivo X Fold, has appeared in the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and it is reported that the phone will be released at the end of this month. Yesterday, Jia Jingdong, vice president of vivo brand and general manager of brand and product strategy, released the vivo X Fold + working notes on the social platform, confirming that this new machine will be launched.

Now a clearer official rendering of the vivo X Fold + has been exposed, and the shape has not changed much compared to the previous generation. The picture is a new “Huaxia Red” color scheme. The picture shows the arrival price of the machine 1? ? ? Since the 9th, it also mentioned that the new phone supports multi-angle hovering, internal and external 120Hz dual main screen, dual-screen fingerprint unlocking, aerospace-grade worry-free hinge and other selling points.

According to the information announced by Jia Jingdong yesterday, the internal and external dual screens of the vivo X Fold + folding screen mobile phone will support a 120Hz refresh rate and built-in ultrasonic screen fingerprint recognition. At the same time, the vivo X Fold + folding screen phone will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 + Gen 1 chip. In terms of battery life, the battery capacity of the vivo X Fold + folding screen phone has been increased by 130mAh to 4730mAh. In terms of charging, the vivo X Fold + folding screen phone will support 80W wired fast charging + 50W wireless fast charging. The new machine adopts the innovative solution of aerospace-grade floating-wing worry-free hinge, and has passed the 300,000-fold folding test certified by Rheinland to overcome the durability of the folding screen. At the same time, the vivo X Fold + folding screen phone will support the free hover function, which supports hovering at angles of 30 degrees, 90 degrees, and 120 degrees.

Digital blogger @Digital Chat Station has revealed that the vivo X Fold + folding screen phone will use a 2K+120Hz LTPO full-height screen, a rear 50MP outsole main camera + 48MP ultra-wide-angle + 12MP 2x zoom portrait lens + 8MP periscope lens . In the middle of this month, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology released the ID photos of the vivo X Fold + folding screen mobile phone.

IT House learned that in April this year, vivo launched the vivo X Fold folding screen mobile phone, priced from 8,999 yuan.



