News on August 23, a few days ago, the official version of iOS WeChat 8.0.27 was released. Although the update log shows that “some known problems have been solved”, after use, it is found that there are still many new changes in the new version of WeChat.

First of all, in version 8.0.27, three options are added at the bottom of the QR code page: scan, change style and save picture. After clicking “change style”,You can change the QR code to different styles, and the background colors are also very rich. There are currently 10 options.

Compared with the old traditional two-dimensional code, the new version of the two-dimensional code has changed the style of the past, becoming more advanced and better-looking.

in addition,When browsing the official account article in the new version of WeChat or opening a webpage in WeChat, there will be an option “Save the whole page as a picture” in the lower right corner after the screenshot.After clicking, the system will automatically take a long screenshot of the entire page, which is very convenient for users who like to collect articles on the official account, but still does not support long screenshots of chat records.

In addition, the official version of iOS WeChat 8.0.27 also adds the WeChat official account authorization management function, the status text description of the profile page, the change of the button to clear the chat history, the adjustment of the official account homepage, and the new floating window button for the video account, etc.

It is worth mentioning that,The video call suspension function that was launched in the beta version of iOS WeChat 8.0.27 was not launched in the official version.It may also be currently undergoing gray testing and will be fully launched in the future.

The new version of WeChat QR code