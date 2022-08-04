Original title: The official version of iPadOS 16 may be delayed in October

Today, according to people familiar with the matter, Apple iPadOS16 may be delayed until October, while iOS16 is normally updated in September.

Regarding the reason for the delayed update, foreign media believe that it is due to the new Stage Manager front-end scheduling function on iPadOS 16. The front-stage scheduling function is similar to Mac-like multi-window task processing. When not in use, apps can be stationed on one side of the screen, and multiple apps can be opened on the screen at the same time, and can be adjusted to any size. However, the pre-stage scheduling function is only available on the iPad Air and iPad Pro with the M1 chip version. Therefore, there are still some bugs in the front-end scheduling function, which need more time to deal with.

In this regard, foreign media expects that iPadOS 16 will have a purpose until the October update, and iPadOS 16 will be launched with the launch of the new iPad. Previously, Apple was rumored to be developing an M2 chip version of the iPad Pro, as well as an entry-level iPad with a USB-C interface.

It is reported that this iPadOS 16 update also includes many new features, such as a built-in weather app, optimized support for external displays, and new Mac-like office app controls. The iOS 16 update, meanwhile, includes a redesigned lock screen, the ability to recall messages on iMessage, and a redesigned Home app for controlling accessories.

