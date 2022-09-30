[爱卡汽车 行业资讯 原创]

According to the rules of domestic refined oil price adjustment, a new round of refined oil retail price adjustment window will open again at 24:00 on October 10.

According to the data of this round of pricing statistics cycle, the rate of change of crude oil referenced for price adjustment on the sixth working day was -3.31%, and the cumulative reduction in oil price forecast narrowed to 140 yuan/ton, which was significantly smaller than that on the fifth working day, so 10 At 24:00 on the 10th, the possibility of a downward price adjustment was reduced, but because it was still in the downward range and far exceeded the price adjustment red line, the oil price showed a downward trend.

Converted to a liter price, the predicted drop in oil prices is 0.10 yuan/liter – 0.13 yuan/liter. According to the national average price, it is estimated that the price of No. 92 gasoline will be reduced by 0.11 yuan/liter, and the price of No. 95 gasoline will be reduced by 0.12 yuan/liter. A 50L tank of gasoline can be reduced by about 5 yuan to 6 yuan. Although the decline narrowed from the previous working day and the decline in oil prices gradually weakened, the overall operation was basically in line with expectations.

As of now, in 2022, domestic oil prices have experienced 11 rises, 7 falls and 0 stranded.

