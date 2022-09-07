Original title: The oil price of refined products will increase by 0.16 yuan per liter on the 92nd from today.

News from this newspaper (Reporter Wang Shaofang) The reporter learned from the Municipal Development and Reform Commission that the price of refined oil products in this city will be raised from 0:00 today. In the future, it will cost about 8 yuan to fill up a tank of fuel.

The highest retail price of No. 89 gasoline (standard product) in our city is adjusted from 10,265 yuan to 10,455 yuan per ton, an increase of 190 yuan; No. 0 diesel (standard product) is adjusted from 9,205 yuan to 9,390 yuan per ton, an increase of 185 yuan. The maximum retail prices of other quality gasoline and diesel are also adjusted accordingly. The adjusted maximum retail prices of refined oil in our city are: No. 89 gasoline is 7.80 yuan, up by 0.14 yuan; No. 92 gasoline is 8.42 yuan, up by 0.16 yuan; No. 95 gasoline is 8.89 yuan, up by 0.16 yuan; No. 0 diesel is 8.11 yuan , an increase of 0.16 yuan. Refined oil retail enterprises can set specific retail prices on the premise that they do not exceed the maximum retail prices of gasoline and diesel.

