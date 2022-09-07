Home Business The oil price of refined products will increase by 0.16 yuan per liter on the 92nd from todayFilling up a tank of fuel costs an extra 7.5 yuan_gasoline
Business

The oil price of refined products will increase by 0.16 yuan per liter on the 92nd from todayFilling up a tank of fuel costs an extra 7.5 yuan_gasoline

by admin
The oil price of refined products will increase by 0.16 yuan per liter on the 92nd from todayFilling up a tank of fuel costs an extra 7.5 yuan_gasoline
2022-09-07 07:07
Source: Tonight

Original title: The oil price of refined products will increase by 0.16 yuan per liter on the 92nd from today.

News from this newspaper (Reporter Wang Shaofang) The reporter learned from the Municipal Development and Reform Commission that the price of refined oil products in this city will be raised from 0:00 today. In the future, it will cost about 8 yuan to fill up a tank of fuel.

The highest retail price of No. 89 gasoline (standard product) in our city is adjusted from 10,265 yuan to 10,455 yuan per ton, an increase of 190 yuan; No. 0 diesel (standard product) is adjusted from 9,205 yuan to 9,390 yuan per ton, an increase of 185 yuan. The maximum retail prices of other quality gasoline and diesel are also adjusted accordingly. The adjusted maximum retail prices of refined oil in our city are: No. 89 gasoline is 7.80 yuan, up by 0.14 yuan; No. 92 gasoline is 8.42 yuan, up by 0.16 yuan; No. 95 gasoline is 8.89 yuan, up by 0.16 yuan; No. 0 diesel is 8.11 yuan , an increase of 0.16 yuan. Refined oil retail enterprises can set specific retail prices on the premise that they do not exceed the maximum retail prices of gasoline and diesel.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Tianjin

You may also like

CATL invests another 13 billion yuan to expand...

It is reported that the iPhone 14 and...

It is revealed that the Apple Watch Pro...

Apple’s new product launch preview: the price of...

The construction of Xiamen Times New Energy Battery...

Huawei’s new aircraft equipped with satellite communication technology...

Landi Renzo, the offer of unexercised rights closed...

Huawei releases new phone, which is good for...

Rivian and Lucid among the new entries in...

FOL Trading USA: episode of 06.09.2022

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy