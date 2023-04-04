Original title: Beijing’s financial industry is opening up to a higher level

News from our newspaper (Reporter Pan Fuda) Yesterday afternoon, the announcement ceremony of Beijing Sibos 2024 was held in Beijing, at which it was announced that Beijing would be the host city of Sibos 2024. The annual meeting will be held at the China National Convention Center from October 21 to 24, 2024. This is the first time that the Sibos annual meeting will be held in China and in the mainland after 15 years since the Sibos annual meeting was held in Hong Kong in 2009. This is an important milestone in the opening up of my country’s financial industry, showing the achievements of Beijing’s financial industry opening up to a higher level.

The Sibos Annual Conference, also known as the “Swift International Banking Operations Conference”, is a landmark international conference in the financial industry organized by Swift (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication). The Sibos annual meeting is held in turn by the international financial center cities in Europe, America and Asia. It has been successfully held for 44 sessions since 1978. Hong Kong, China held the annual meeting in 1991 and 2009. The Sibos2022 annual meeting was held in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Sibos2023 The conference will be held in Toronto, Canada in September. About 7,000 to 9,000 financial industry executives and experts from more than 150 countries and regions participate in each annual meeting, covering financial institutions such as commercial banks and securities companies and their cooperative institutions. It is known as the “Olympic Games” of the financial world.

After four years of continuous efforts, Beijing successfully bid to host the Sibos2024 annual meeting, which is of great significance to promoting the construction of Beijing’s “four centers” and strengthening the functions of the national financial management center. The important opportunity of opening up will promote the further strengthening of communication and exchanges between China and financial institutions around the world, leading and driving the digital transformation of finance, and making China‘s contribution to the development of the global financial industry.

Swift is one of the most important financial infrastructures in the world. It has been working in China for many years and has maintained a good cooperative relationship with Beijing. Together, the two parties will contribute a wonderful event to the global financial industry. As the host city, Beijing will fully fulfill its responsibilities and obligations, and fully guarantee the smooth holding of Sibos 2024 with full enthusiasm, professional attitude and thoughtful service.

Beijing is the national financial management center, the seat of the national financial management department, the headquarters of large financial institutions, important financial infrastructure and international financial organizations. At present, Beijing’s total financial assets exceed 190 trillion yuan, accounting for about half of the country; the added value of the financial industry accounts for nearly one-fifth of the regional GDP, and has become the largest pillar industry.

In recent years, Beijing has promoted the construction of “two districts” with high standards, unswervingly and steadily expanded institutional opening-up, and opened up the financial industry to a higher level. The “Beijing Financial Industry Development Plan during the 14th Five-Year Plan Period” issued in August 2022 clearly stated that in terms of financial opening, Beijing will focus on the construction of “two districts” in terms of foreign capital market access, RMB internationalization, cross-border Actively carry out explorations in financial services, international financial exchanges and cooperation, etc.

According to the “Plan”, Beijing will actively carry out cross-border financial exchanges and cooperation, support international financial organizations, international financial regulatory organizations, and national financial management departments to hold conferences and forums with international influence in Beijing, and promote the holding of a number of international financial institutions such as the Sibos annual meeting in Beijing. Exchange activities with financial technology brands, lead the international financial frontier, and deeply participate in international financial governance; continue to strengthen cooperation with international financial centers such as New York, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, and comprehensively strengthen financial cooperation between Beijing-Hong Kong, Beijing-Macao, and Beijing-Taiwan. Fully strengthen the construction of the capital’s financial international communication capabilities, strengthen international promotion and international publicity, and actively send out the “Beijing voice”.

