The one-month HIBOR related to property mortgages changed from rising to 4.30542%, the lowest since May 15- Viewpoint.com

Opinion Hong Kong Newsletter:On June 5, the Hong Kong dollar interbank rate fell across the board. The one-month HIBOR related to real estate mortgages turned from rising to falling, falling 21.47 points to 4.30542%, the lowest since May 15, when it reported 4.17131%. The last time it turned from a rise to a fall was June 1, 2023, when the interest rate on that day was 4.50726%.

In terms of short-term interest rates, overnight HIBOR fell 9.31 points to 1.95012%; 1-week HIBOR fell 56.67 points to 3.43119%; 2-week HIBOR fell 48.71 points to 3.68417%.

In terms of medium and long-term interest rates, the 3-month HIBOR fell 9.63 points to 4.65411%, the 6-month HIBOR fell 3.5 points to 4.74643%, and the 12-month HIBOR fell 5.77 points to 4.84964%.

