The one who wins the girl wins the world! There is a big gap between Luo Yonghao and Li Jiaqi’s double 11 matchup: do you consume?

The annual Double Eleven is very important for e-commerce platforms. Under the background of more and more in-depth live broadcasts, Taobao also recruited Luo Yonghao this year, and who did you support in the battle between him and Li Jiaqi?

On October 24, on the first day of the Double Eleven pre-sale, how was Luo Yonghao and Li Jiaqi’s “competition on the same stage”? From the point of view of sales data, Luo Yonghao’s live broadcast studio, which aims to meet the needs of male consumers, is difficult to open the wallets of male consumers in all directions.

As of 23:00 on the day of the pre-sale, a male skin care set with a price of 115 yuan and a high cost-effectiveness, only 300 orders were pre-ordered. In addition, a 760-yuan essence that was listed on the live broadcast room of Luo Yonghao and Li Jiaqi at the same time was For example, the pre-orders of the former live broadcast room are less than 100, and the pre-orders of the latter are more than 50,000.

According to incomplete statistics, the number of viewers in Li Jiaqi’s live broadcast room has reached 411 million, and many products have been sold out, while the number of viewers in Luo Yonghao’s live broadcast room is 23.22 million. The sold-out products, except welfare products, are all 3C categories.

Some netizens compared him with Li Jiaqi, who was live on the same day: Li Jiaqi’s sales in the live broadcast room were about 13.2 billion, while Luo Yonghao’s live broadcast room sales were about 210 million. Said that it is not surprising at all, after all, Li Jiaqi is a fan, so the ability of prodigal family is not covered.

Behind the battle for Luo Yonghao is the shared traffic hunger of Taobao and Douyin, which also indicates that the live broadcast war is far from over.