On August 13, the OnePlus Ace Pro Pop-up pop-up event was held simultaneously in 10 cities across the country, including Shenzhen, Kunming, Nanjing, Changsha, and Fuzhou. Users from all over the world gathered at the flash event site to experience and purchase OnePlus Ace Pro first, and the live event atmosphere was hot. Pop-up also prepared a variety of interactive games. Among them, the League of Legends mobile game water game and the League of Legends professional league summer game prize prediction activities have aroused high enthusiasm among users. In addition, Li Jie, President of OnePlus China, appeared at the Pop-up event in Kunming to communicate face-to-face with users.





OnePlus Ace Pro Pop-up event site (Shenzhen)





OnePlus Ace Pro Pop-up event site (Shenzhen)





OnePlus Ace Pro Pop-up event site (Kunming)





OnePlus Ace Pro Pop-up event site (Guangzhou)

As early as 2015, OnePlus held its first pop-up event in Times Square, New York, USA. The event attracted a large number of users to line up and the atmosphere was warm. Since then, OnePlus’ pop-up pop-up event has become one of the fixed methods of communication between OnePlus and users, and it has also become OnePlus’ brand culture and characteristics. The popularity of this OnePlus Ace Pro Pop-up event is very popular, which shows that the majority of users love and look forward to OnePlus Ace Pro.





OnePlus Ace Pro is a new benchmark for positioning performance mobile phones, equipped with Snapdragon 8+, LPDDR5, UFS3.1, to create a solid performance foundation. In order to fully release the powerful performance, OnePlus Ace Pro has exclusively built a cooling system for ice and snow mountains. The industry’s first eight-channel all-through VC, the VC material has been upgraded to full copper, with an area of ​​up to 5177 mm², and its thermal conductivity is doubled compared to ordinary VC.

As a popularizer of large-memory mobile phones in the industry, OnePlus Ace Pro is equipped with 16GB of super-large memory, coupled with the world‘s first instantaneous bandwidth technology, to create a full-blooded version of 16GB, which effectively increases the number of background keep-alives and App startup speed, bringing industry smoothness New Experience.





With the top performance configuration and the chip-level optimization technology of the HyperBoost game frame stabilization engine, OnePlus Ace Pro achieves a new gaming experience with high frame, stable frame and high image quality. In the “Genshin Impact” test, which requires extremely high mobile phone performance, the OnePlus Ace Pro achieved an average frame rate of 59.3 without degrading the image quality for 1 hour. OnePlus and “Yuanshen” have launched an exclusive optimization plan, codenamed “Alchemy”, to continue joint optimization of “Yuanshen”. At present, the new version of “Genshin Impact” to be released is being optimized in advance, and users will be the first to experience excellent game performance after the version update. In addition, OnePlus Ace Pro co-branded “Yuanshen”, and jointly launched a new main visual of the game character “Xue Ji Meixiang Walnut”.





OnePlus Ace Pro is the first to support super n28 5G signal, allowing users to have a high-quality 5G network experience even in dense office buildings, parking lots, suburbs and other scenarios with poor network signals. In terms of charging and battery life, all OnePlus Ace Pro series come standard with a long-life version of 150W super flash charge + 4800mAh large battery, which makes the phone charge faster and last longer.

In terms of appearance design, OnePlus Ace Pro has two colors of Hessian and Qingwu, both of which use innovative technology and have both appearance and feel. The back of the OnePlus Ace Pro body adopts an integrated continuous curved surface design, and the back cover is made of a single piece of glass, and the whole machine is smooth without splicing. Among them, the Hessian color matching adopts the world‘s first drilling and engraving double AG process, and the touch is as smooth as silk. The green mist color matching adopts the industry’s first green glaze glass technology, and the whole machine has a warm texture like jade.





OnePlus Ace Pro is in hot pre-sale, and users who participate in the pre-sale can enjoy 12-phase interest-free installments for a limited time, exclusive true wireless Bluetooth headsets, and trade-in benefits. The first sale will be officially launched at 10:00 on August 15 in OPPO Mall, JD.com, Tmall, OnePlus authorized stores and other channels. OnePlus Ace Pro 12GB+256GB version, priced at 3499 yuan; OnePlus Ace Pro 16GB+256GB version, priced at 3799 yuan; OnePlus Ace Pro 16GB+512GB version, priced at 4299 yuan.



252