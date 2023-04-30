Home » The Opel Graandland brings the performance of the GSe brand to the C-SUV segment
The Opel Graandland brings the performance of the GSe brand to the C-SUV segment

The Opel Graandland brings the performance of the GSe brand to the C-SUV segment

Among the new sports versions of Opel, the Opel Grandland GSe stands out, the most powerful car in the range of the German manufacturer.

The acronym of the new Opel brand means “Grand Sport electric” and is dedicated to high-end dynamic and electrified models, where power meets sustainability thanks to plug-in hybrid engines, with a powerful internal combustion engine supported by electric motors and a high-capacity battery, which also allows you to drive in pure electric mode on daily trips.

Opel Grandland GSe is a sport utility vehicle that fits into the C-SUV segment capable of combining sporty driving, flexibility and the unmistakable elegance of the GSe series. The car also includes the most modern driving assistance systems, guaranteeing enjoyment, even with zero emissions, and a great deal of driving safety.

