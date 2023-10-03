The open society unites with its enemies?

Reunification increased the proportion of the population opposed to the open society. The indispensable universal right to vote, together with uncontrolled immigration, will strengthen the democratic weight of opponents of the rule of law. This is dangerous in the long run.

The rule of law and democracy – a delicate balance

When reunification came, there was a lot of talk about democracy and little about the rule of law. Many used the two terms either as synonyms or simply as signals of prosperity. The so-called political class also did not have an awareness of the delicate relationship between the rule of law and democracy. The failure of the Weimar Constitution was no longer a live topic of debate. Talking about the latent threat to the rule of law posed by the democratic procedures that are necessary to maintain it was and is tantamount to breaking a taboo. It is to be expected that this taboo will not be shaken on the day of German unity. After the unwelcome wake-up call of the attack on Ukraine, it is high time to wake up domestically. Western constitutional states are not only at risk from outside, but also from within. The Federal Republic of Germany is no exception.

Helicopter rule of law

After the Second World War, the Federal Republic of Germany had the undeserved good fortune to be able to take the first steps towards returning to traditions of democratic rule of law under Allied supervision. Even though the first change of government at the federal level was still perceived by many Christian Democrats as an illegitimate “coup” and was stigmatized as such by parts of the party leadership, it took place in 1969. After that, the constitutional framework in the Federal Republic of Germany could be considered fundamentally established.

At the next historic stroke of luck, which was brought to the GDR with Gorbachev’s significant contribution, the transition to the rule of law was similarly “undemocratic”. As was the case when the original Federal Republic of Germany was founded, there was no attempt to give the new common legal system democratic status through a referendum.

The rule of law and the Basic Law were imposed on the former GDR by Western helicopter. This was not only correct from the point of view of the priority of the rule of law. It also worked well in view of the considerable compensation for the former GDR citizens and the former “socialist elites” who were always able to be bought with benefits anyway. However, the initially almost smooth transition to the new basic order also led to the rule of law and the free basic order being viewed as a given.

Ms. Merkel was not only careless herself, but also a welcome projection surface for the general carelessness in these matters. Unfortunately, the traditional party of the constitutional state in Germany, the Social Democrats, had and has little to counter this. If only the convinced constitutionalist Willy Brandt had spoken of “dare more freedom” or “dare more civil rights” instead of the populist formula “dare to have more democracy”!

First Polish then German choice of direction?

How the “Polish choice of direction” is reported on public television is revealing. It seems as if we are a long way from having to deal with threats to the rule of law on a Polish scale. In Poland, it is said, there are majorities in favor of authoritarian forms of government, which pose a threat to democracy. However, the idea of ​​the direct binding nature of democratic majority decisions, which is otherwise uncritically maintained, does not harmonize with this criticism of the majority of Poles. Maybe we are closer to the Poles than we think?

Politics is essentially done with words. Therefore, it is itself a political issue when ‘democratic’ is simply identified with ‘politically good or right’. Simply classifying what someone doesn’t like about democracy as populism and declaring what you want to be democratic is dangerous. Rather, it must be said publicly that democracy is not desirable for supporters of individual freedoms and the rule of law, unless it is constitutional democracy tamed by the rule of law.

As far as the political ideal of democracy tamed by the rule of law is concerned, it is by no means completely clear where the majorities lie. And even if there are still a sufficient number of sufficiently influential citizens in the Federal Republic of Germany who support the constitutional, limited democratic basic order, there is no guarantee that it will stay that way. A danger is foreseeable, especially if we continue to accept immigrants who are more alien to the rule of law and inclined towards authoritarian forms of government.

The admission of GDR citizens also meant the admission of a higher proportion of population groups who were alien to the rule of law. If the AfD is so popular, especially in the areas of the former GDR, then it certainly has to do with the fact that from 1933 to 1989 the citizens’ experiences were anything but constitutional. The proportion of the Left and AfD in the new federal states speaks for itself.

How many citizens who are alienated from the rule of law can a democratic constitutional state tolerate?

The AfD will certainly pose a serious threat to the rule of law if it succeeds in winning over the second, third and later generations of immigrants, who have authoritarian tendencies not only in the family, to their authoritarian political ideals. Fortunately for supporters of the rule of law, the AfD has not yet found the key to such a grand coalition; partly because this is contradicted by the dull xenophobia of their core clientele. However, that could change.

In every liberal constitutional state, opponents of the rule of law grow up not only through immigration, but also within their own right, who will also use their right to vote against constitutional rules if this is possible with democratically organized majorities. Precautions must be taken to prevent this from jeopardizing universal suffrage and open party competition. Separation of powers and, above all, strong federal structures between constitutional states can possibly help here. This speaks for a strengthening of domestic German and European federalism. However, development in these directions will not be possible if the current uncontrolled immigration is not stopped.

Reunification Day should be an opportunity to come to our senses. If we want to live in a common Germany not only with the citizens of the GDR, but with everyone who is joining us, then we will probably end up with a kind of authoritarian “Greater Germany” of a new form. Freedom demands intolerance against the intolerant, including intolerant democrats.

Those who believe that not everything is eaten as hot as it is cooked can be agreed in principle; But it is also true that once the human capital supporting the rule of law is lost, it is difficult to regain it. Then it may take even longer than final reunification; because

“(i)n establishing the rule of law, the first five centuries are always the hardest.”

Gordon Brown in a speech to the World Bank…quoted from Basu, Kaushik. The Republic of Beliefs: A New Approach to Law and Economics. Reprint edition. Princeton University Press, 2018.

Justus-Liebig university of Giessen

