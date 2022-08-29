Securities Times reporter Zhang Shuxian

On August 29, the Global Technology Transfer Conference (InnoMatch EXPO) was officially opened in Shanghai, dedicated to creating a “reception room” for innovative network cooperation, and constantly exploring multiple models for the transformation of scientific and technological achievements. The 3D Smart Cloud Pavilion built at this conference attracted a total of 500 enterprises and institutions, releasing over 2,000 technical needs, displaying 500 innovative products and high-tech achievements transformation projects of small and medium-sized enterprises, and 600 high-quality achievements of colleges and universities.

Shao Xinyu, Vice Minister of Science and Technology, said in a video speech that promoting the transformation of scientific and technological achievements is a key link in strengthening the close integration of science and technology with the economy. All kinds of innovation entities should further enhance their enthusiasm. Universities and scientific research institutes should adhere to four aspects and attach importance to market demand-oriented applied research; enterprises should further sort out and condense innovation needs, improve technological innovation capabilities, and strengthen industry-university-research integration innovation; technology transfer Institutions should build a service system covering the entire process of technology transfer, so that professional people can do professional things; financial institutions should further increase their support for the transformation of scientific and technological achievements.

Liu Duo, deputy mayor of the Shanghai Municipal Government, said that Shanghai has accelerated the construction of a global technology supply and demand docking platform by focusing on the goals and tasks of building a science and technology innovation center, focusing on solving the technological needs of enterprises, and achieving positive results. It is hoped that the Technology Transfer Conference can be as original as a rock and continue to work hard, be a good “matchmaker” for corporate innovation, build a “bridge” between technology and capital, build a digital “base” for technology transfer, and become a global resource to lead innovation. hub of development.

At the opening ceremony, the top ten cases of “collaborative innovation” of foreign-invested enterprises in Shanghai in 2021 were released. According to the organizer, this move will further encourage foreign-invested enterprises to carry out collaborative innovation with local universities, scientific research institutions and enterprises.

Song Gang, senior director of manufacturing at Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory, said in an interview with reporters that Tesla has actively opened up more than 300 patents, so that more colleagues who have entered the new energy vehicle industry can enter the R&D track as soon as possible. In addition, Tesla also hopes that through patent opening, everyone can make breakthroughs in higher fields, thus ushering in the technological advancement of the entire new energy vehicle industry. It is reported that Tesla’s current proportion of localized parts procurement in China has reached 95%, and key parts including one-piece die-casting body floor, power battery, motor, etc. have been localized.

The Shanghai Municipal Science and Technology Commission signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation with Siemens, and signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China Resources Medical Commercial, Lingang Group, and MicroPort Medical, focusing on giving play to the leading role of large enterprises, advocating open innovation, promoting industry-university-research cooperation, and the integration of large and medium-sized enterprises. Innovation.

The Global Technology Transfer Conference and the National Science and Technology Program Achievement Roadshow in Shanghai was officially launched. The “3+365” cloud tour exhibition, discussion on the technology transfer, 73 outstanding technological achievements in the fields of biomedicine, artificial intelligence, integrated circuits, energy and environmental protection, etc. were concentrated on the roadshow. Attract more than 600 investment institutions to participate, and accelerate the docking of scientific and technological achievements with industrial needs and financial capital.

As an important part of the Pujiang Innovation Forum, the Global Technology Transfer Conference adheres to the orientation of “innovation needs”. After three years of accumulation and innovation, this conference has built a new 3D smart cloud exhibition hall “INNO Cloud”, which integrates online docking and smart building. Integrate virtual customer service and eight major industrial clusters into full bloom. Large and medium-sized enterprises and service organizations integrate innovation, promote the matching and docking of the entire industry chain, and share data with the InnoMatch global technology supply and demand docking platform to achieve intelligent matching through one-click search. It is reported that the conference mainly includes seven exhibition directions: national scientific and technological innovation and development, open innovation of large enterprises, innovative products of small and medium-sized enterprises, projects of high-quality innovative achievements to be transformed, professional technology transfer services, international and domestic scientific and technological cooperation, and development of characteristic industries.

This conference is guided by the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government, hosted by the Achievement Transformation and Regional Innovation Department of the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Torch High-Tech Industry Development Center of the Ministry of Science and Technology, and the Shanghai Municipal Science and Technology Commission, and hosted by the National Technology Transfer East Center.