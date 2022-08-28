On the evening of August 28, China Pacific Insurance (SH601601, stock price 20.29 yuan, market value 195.2 billion yuan) announced its 2022 interim results. In the first half of this year, China Pacific Insurance Group’s insurance business revenue reached 242.5 billion yuan, an increase of 8.0% year-on-year; the group’s operating profit attributable to the parent was 20.096 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 9.9%, and the group’s embedded value increased by 2.2% compared to the end of the previous year.

CPIC Life’s insurance business income was 149.054 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 5.4%. Among them, the new insurance business grew by 25.8%. The operating profit of life insurance was 15.156 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 6%.

The property insurance business income was 92.911 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 12.3%; among which, the non-auto insurance business income increased by 17.3% year-on-year, accounting for 48.1%, an increase of 2.0 percentage points. The combined ratio was 97.2%, a year-on-year decrease of 2.1 percentage points. Among them, the comprehensive expense ratio was 27.5%, a year-on-year decrease of 1.7 percentage points; the comprehensive loss ratio was 69.7%, a year-on-year decrease of 0.4 percentage points.

In terms of investment, in the first half of this year, the annualized net value growth rate of CPIC’s investment assets was 3.3%, a decrease of 1.5 percentage points; the annualized gross investment yield was 3.9%, a decrease of 1.1 percentage points; the annualized net investment yield was 3.9%, a decrease of 0.2 percentage points. percentage point.

China Pacific Insurance stated that the investment sector actively responded to the adverse effects of market fluctuations and falling interest rates, continued to improve the asset and liability management system, and strengthened the building of professional investment and research capabilities.

Source of cover image: Photo Network-401724072



