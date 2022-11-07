Source: Jintou.com

According to the data monitored by the business agency, as of November 7, the price of power-type high-quality lithium iron phosphate was 165,000 yuan / ton. Compared with the same period last week, the price of lithium iron phosphate remained stable. At present, the operating rate is stable, the purchasing atmosphere is general, and the mainstream The price range is 160,000-165,000 yuan/ton.

The price of power-type high-quality lithium iron phosphate is 165,000 yuan / ton. The price of lithium iron phosphate is mainly stable, and the price range is maintained at 160,000-165,000 yuan / ton. At present, the downstream just needs to purchase mainly, the operating rate is stable, the purchasing atmosphere is general, and the overall market is It remains stable and on the strong side. The supply of goods from manufacturers only supplies old customers, mainly contract customers arranging orders for delivery, and the overall market negotiation atmosphere is acceptable.

Chemical Commodity Index: On November 6, the chemical index was 950 points, the same as yesterday, down 32.14% from the highest point in the cycle of 1400 points (2021-10-23), and up from the lowest point of 598 points on April 08, 2020 58.86%. (Note: The cycle refers to 2011-12-01 to the present)

The lithium iron phosphate analyst of the business agency believes that the lithium iron phosphate market maintains a stable and strong operation.

