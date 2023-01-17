Home Business The operation of Jiaxing’s real estate market in December 2022
Release date: 2023-01-17 16:19

Information source: Municipal Construction Bureau

In December, the supply of new commercial housing decreased month-on-month, the transaction volume of first-hand and second-hand housing decreased, and the market was operating at a low level. Stabilization still needs to be consolidated.

1. The supply of new commercial housing in the city has decreased month-on-month. In December, the city approved 143,400 square meters of pre-sale commercial housing, of which 128,200 square meters were residential buildings, down 71.3% and 71.5% from the previous month.

2. The sales of new commercial housing and second-hand housing in the city fell month-on-month. In December, the city’s commercial housing sales recorded an area of ​​407,000 square meters, of which 328,100 square meters (2,760 sets) were residential buildings, a decrease of 19.5% and 14.8% from the previous month. The city’s second-hand housing online signing transaction area was 292,700 square meters, of which second-hand housing was 268,700 square meters (2,715 sets), a decrease of 12.6% and 12.2% from the previous month.

December 2019-2022Citywidenew buildCommodity housing andsecond handHouse sales comparison chart(Unit: 10,000㎡)

