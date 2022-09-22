Home Business The operation of the former Tsinghua University BBS Shuimu community is struggling, and the official launch of a fundraising plan – Latest News – cnBeta.COM
Business

The operation of the former Tsinghua University BBS Shuimu community is struggling, and the official launch of a fundraising plan – Latest News – cnBeta.COM

by admin
The operation of the former Tsinghua University BBS Shuimu community is struggling, and the official launch of a fundraising plan – Latest News – cnBeta.COM

On the evening of September 20, the Shuimu community released the article “Together in the Same Boat, Shuimu Evergreen – Shuimu Community Operation Assistance Plan”. The article said that the operation of the Shuimu community was difficult, and it was difficult to carry it through alone. It called on netizens to donate.

access:

Parallels Desktop 18 First Sale of the Year: 25% Off for a Limited Time

The official said: From the establishment of the forum to the present, Shuimu has always relied on the full support and selfless dedication of the vast number of netizens: the moderators voluntarily spend a lot of time to maintain the content and order of the page; it is the technical station that works until midnight, modifying and updating It has the same code as the living fossil of Shuimu; it is the station service that brings its own technical team to bring free technical maintenance and development; it is some legendary veterans who relied on their faces to save some operation and maintenance expenses from their Internet counterparts; most The important thing is that we have struggled to survive until today, relying on the feelings of the majority of netizens, mainly alumni of various colleges and universities, for Shuimu.

Times are changing, and the Internet is developing rapidly.Generations of Internet products have come and gone, and Shuimu is still the same. Today, with the meager advertising revenue and the substantial increase in management expenses, the operation of Shuimu’s website is difficult.Under the crisis, it is very difficult for the station to carry it through alone…

See also  Giachetti (Iv) on social media tells about his tumor: "I was operated on, the conditions to continue seem to be there"

Today, the Shuimu community officially launched the “Shumu in the same boat, Shuimu evergreen” assistance plan, and all the funds will be used to maintain the basic operation of the Shuimu community.

“Yes, we have expected that this event will face a lot of criticism and confusion. I’m sorry to let everyone see this situation, but it is really helpless. At the most difficult time for Mizuki, I hope someone can reach out Help, help her, support her so that she can survive and not be the tears of a time that will be remembered.”

It is understood that the Shuimu Community was established in 1995, formerly known as the BBS Shuimu Tsinghua in Tsinghua University. In 2005, it was renamed Shuimu Community. Live around 1 million on June 2020.

You may also like

The fundamentals in the fourth quarter are expected...

Bank of England raises rates by 50 basis...

UniCredit, Orcel ready to improve guidance despite Russia....

BoJ intervenes on the Yen, eToro: significant move,...

Turkey: central bank cuts rates (again) by 100bps....

The net outflow of funds from the two...

Wall Street still pays Fed fight against inflation....

Xiaomi Civi 2 Front Smart Model Announced丨From cameras...

Boating boating drives the yacht transport business on...

Win10 Build 19044.2075 (KB5017380) Preview Release_Issue_Impact_Applications

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy