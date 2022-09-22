On the evening of September 20, the Shuimu community released the article “Together in the Same Boat, Shuimu Evergreen – Shuimu Community Operation Assistance Plan”. The article said that the operation of the Shuimu community was difficult, and it was difficult to carry it through alone. It called on netizens to donate.

access: Parallels Desktop 18 First Sale of the Year: 25% Off for a Limited Time

The official said: From the establishment of the forum to the present, Shuimu has always relied on the full support and selfless dedication of the vast number of netizens: the moderators voluntarily spend a lot of time to maintain the content and order of the page; it is the technical station that works until midnight, modifying and updating It has the same code as the living fossil of Shuimu; it is the station service that brings its own technical team to bring free technical maintenance and development; it is some legendary veterans who relied on their faces to save some operation and maintenance expenses from their Internet counterparts; most The important thing is that we have struggled to survive until today, relying on the feelings of the majority of netizens, mainly alumni of various colleges and universities, for Shuimu.

Times are changing, and the Internet is developing rapidly.Generations of Internet products have come and gone, and Shuimu is still the same. Today, with the meager advertising revenue and the substantial increase in management expenses, the operation of Shuimu’s website is difficult.Under the crisis, it is very difficult for the station to carry it through alone…

Today, the Shuimu community officially launched the “Shumu in the same boat, Shuimu evergreen” assistance plan, and all the funds will be used to maintain the basic operation of the Shuimu community.

“Yes, we have expected that this event will face a lot of criticism and confusion. I’m sorry to let everyone see this situation, but it is really helpless. At the most difficult time for Mizuki, I hope someone can reach out Help, help her, support her so that she can survive and not be the tears of a time that will be remembered.”

It is understood that the Shuimu Community was established in 1995, formerly known as the BBS Shuimu Tsinghua in Tsinghua University. In 2005, it was renamed Shuimu Community. Live around 1 million on June 2020.