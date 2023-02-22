MILAN. Despite the moment of great difficulty, the CEOs of large companies have an optimistic vision of the future and see opportunities on the horizon. This aspect also involves the CEOs of Italy. This is what emerges from an analysis conducted by ADL. For the report, the Arthur D. Little 2023 CEO Insights Study interviewed more than 250 CEOs of companies with revenues exceeding €1 billion, of which 55% have more than 10,000 employees.

What emerged? The study found that across industries and geographies, CEOs are focusing on growth by optimizing costs, building agile organizations that can innovate while increasing productivity. Some industries are undergoing more radical transformation than others, particularly those driven by convergence, which is opening up new opportunities but adding complexity.

Optimism varies from region to region. The fact that nearly four in 10 CEOs based in Europe’s big five economies (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain) expect perhaps astonishing global growth – given the challenges these countries in particular face – may be found to be explainable from a focus on opportunities outside the continent itself. CEOs in the US are more cautious, with over half expecting no growth over the same time period. Only 10% of Asian CEOs expect a positive economic outlook over this time frame.

However, there are differences between different sectors and they are particularly evident in three areas. The first area is optimism about the future: 80% of CEOs of energy and utilities companies believe that the global economic outlook will improve or remain stable over the next three to five years. The telecommunications sector was also positive, proving to be a critical part of everyone’s work and daily life. Conversely, industries that are unable to benefit from the crisis, such as financial services, are extremely pessimistic, with 59% in that sector expecting the global economy to decline.

Then there is the area of ​​opinions on the importance of growth/investment strategies: almost a quarter of manufacturing companies (23%) believe that growth will help them attract, retain and motivate the best talent, more than in all other sectors. Growth is seen as critical to ensuring the long-term health of the organization, particularly in the energy and utilities sectors (48%), demonstrating the large-scale transformation underway. Financial services are primarily driven by the expectations of investors and the board of directors (51%), reflecting the more traditional nature of the industry.

A third point concerns the levers CEOs expect to drive growth: Less than a third (29%) of financial services companies will increase their growth investments, with 10% reducing them. Nearly two-thirds (65%) of energy and utilities CEOs will increase spending in this area, 62% of them in manufacturing. Either way, the radical transformations required for sustainability are key drivers for CEOs.

Several Marco-trends are also emerging, such as the one on technology. According to the analysis, CEOs are focusing on technological innovation to drive growth. The approach with technology shows a radical change between the past and the future. According to the analysis, attention to digital transformation has “halved, (to only 42% in the future), as traditional technology trends such as digitization have become commonplace within organizations”.

CEOs are contemplating the future with open minds: 60% want to explore new technologies and 27% believe the Metaverse and virtual reality (VR) will impact their business.