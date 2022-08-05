Listen to the audio version of the article

Goodbye traditional diesel and petrol engines. The Honda Civic reaches the eleventh generation and does so in combination with a fully hybrid engine, a more streamlined style than in the past and a significantly improved edge quality. All this without forgetting a complete safety equipment, high connectivity on board and above all a high level of driving pleasure. On sale in dealerships since October, the Japanese hatchback pleases with a cleaner aesthetic than the previous generation.

Before finding out how it goes on the road, it’s important to understand how the new Civic’s e: Hev powertrain works. The full hybrid system consists of the 143 horsepower Atkinson cycle 2.0-liter petrol four-cylinder now with direct injection, the 184 horsepower electric traction motor, a power generator and a 72-cell lithium-ion battery. The difference compared to the competitors? Here, traction is almost always guaranteed by the electric motor, powered by the generator which in turn draws energy from the 2.0 four-cylinder. This choice has several advantages, starting from the reduction in fuel consumption and emissions and the very rapid response when the accelerator pedal is pressed.

Just over four and a half meters long, the latest generation of Civic lends itself to being a comfortable family car thanks to the space on board and the load capacity starting from 404 liters.

Climbing on board you can appreciate the horizontally developed dashboard, the 9-inch touchscreen display, the 10.2 ”instrumentation and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Overall, the quality level is more than good, with the exception of some fall in style such as the construction of the glovebox.

Tested around Madrid, the Civic convinced us with its high grip, great thrust ensured by the engine and high and predictable road holding. All remembering the great fluidity of the engine, thanks to the different selectable driving modes and without the typical “scooter effect” of many hybrids when you press firmly on the gas. Consumption is also excellent, with an average distance exceeding 20 km / l despite the lack of attention to the economy run. Defects? Some plastics to revise, some questionable choices like the large central air vent and not too much space for rear passengers taller than one meter and eighty.