The other economic news of the week

CS is looking for luck in cyberspace ++ the YB boss goes into enemy territory ++ tutoring for the trade association on the subject of “good leadership”

A look at the slightly different economic stories of the week: the latest “Paradeplatz” reports.

Next Thursday, June 20, the women’s football World Cup will kick off in Australia and New Zealand – Captain’s Swiss national team will also be there Lia Walti and its main sponsor, Credit Suisse. To celebrate the occasion, CS and the Swiss Football Association have jointly launched an art collection with 756 so-called Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) with digital portraits of the players. With the implementation of the project, Credit Suisse is setting “another milestone in the development of the Swiss digital assets market”. We would have preferred the big bank to have had better control of its real-world problems.

