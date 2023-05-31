The other side of No. 9’s bet on electric vehicles: revenue and net profit dropped sharply in the first quarter, and thousands of consumer complaints- OFweek New Energy Vehicle Network

No. 9 Company Bet on Electric Vehicles The Other Side: Revenue and Net Profit Dropped in the First Quarter, and Consumers Complained Thousands

“Harbor Business Observation” Wang Xinyi

On May 10, 2023, No. 9 Company (689009.SH) held a 2023 new product launch conference in Beijing. In this press conference, No. 9 released a variety of new products, covering a number of product lines including No. 9 smart electric two-wheelers, No. 9 electric scooters, No. 9 self-balancing vehicles, and Segway all-terrain vehicles.

Chairman Gao Lufeng said at the meeting: “No.9 Company will continue to base itself on technological innovation, and while realizing its own development into the best personal travel company in the world, it will also drive the industry to make the blue ocean bigger and the red ocean bluer, and become a world-leading company. smart mobility company.”

01 Bet on the electric vehicle business

According to different subdivided demand scenarios, No. 9 released three new smart electric two-wheeled vehicles in this new product launch conference, including E300P, No. 9 electric V30C and Q90.

Gao Lufeng said in an interview with the media: “In less than four years since the release of electric vehicle products, we have achieved the No. 1 in the electric vehicle market of more than 5,000 yuan in China. For example, we feel that the next three years may be one of the company’s largest business components, and it is also an important component.”

In 2022, No. 9 Company’s sales of electric two-wheelers and electric treadmills will reach 862,600 units, a year-on-year increase of 94%; it will generate revenue of 2.663 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 99.58%, accounting for 26.30% of the total operating income. Company No. 9 said: “The revenue growth of this sector is mainly due to the increasing market development efforts of electric two-wheeled vehicle products.”

According to iResearch’s “White Paper on China‘s Two-wheel Electric Vehicle Industry in 2022″, “There are many reasons for consumers to buy two-wheel electric vehicles. The convenience of electric vehicles is the main reason for car owners to choose two-wheel electric vehicles. No traffic jams and parking troubles and environmental protection. Among them, the owners of high-priced electric vehicles use two-wheeled electric vehicles as a supplementary feature of other means of transportation. “

According to data from iiMedia Consulting, in 2021, the ideal price for Chinese mothers to buy electric bicycles, 31.2% of consumers’ ideal price is 2001-3000 yuan, 17.5% of consumers’ ideal price is 1501-2000 yuan, 15.1% of consumers The ideal price of consumers is 1001-1500 yuan, the ideal price of 14.3% of consumers is 3001-4000 yuan, and the ideal price of 12% of consumers is 5001 yuan and above.

From the perspective of the enterprise side, Emma Technology, whose price is in the range of 2000-5000, will see electric bicycles and electric two-wheeled motorcycles in 2022SalesReached 10.507 million vehicles.

The low-price market that guarantees basic travel is the choice of more consumers, while in the high-end market, consumers pay more attention to technical experience such as a sense of technology.

Shen Meng, director of Chanson Capital, told Harbor Business Observer: “The technical structure of two-wheeled electric vehicles is simpler than that of automobiles, so many domestic companies are competing in this market. Company No. 9 has accumulated certain technological advantages before, but There is still a lot of pressure to stand out and form differentiated competition. New energy is the foundation of two-wheeled electric vehicles, and AI is likely to be the direction of differentiation. Safer, more convenient, and lower maintenance costs are potential competition angle.”

It is worth noting that, in the eyes of some consumers, there is another worry about not choosing high-priced two-wheeled electric vehicles, that is, they are worried that high-priced products are not high-end.

On the black cat complaint platform, some consumers complained: “I just bought a new car. After riding for a few hours, the motor became very hot, and it began to report a fault light. If I can’t ride it, there is a problem, and I was asked to change the controller. I just bought a new car and have to replace these things. I definitely don’t want to. The signboard clearly states that there is no reason to return the product within seven days. Consumers’ electric cars are roughly a model with a price of around 5,500 yuan.

Generally speaking, the number of complaints from consumers to No. 9 Company is not small compared to Black Cat’s complaints. The number of complaints exceeds a thousand. The main problems include quality and after-sales service. A consumer said on May 28 that on the fourth day of the new car, the power was cut off many times during the ride, with a maximum of 23 power cuts within two hours!

“Harbor Business Observation” contacted No. 9 Company to ask how the company controls its quality, but has not received a relevant reply yet.

02First-quarter results plummeted

In 2022, No. 9 Company will achieve revenue of 10.124 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 10.7%; net profit attributable to the parent company will be 451 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 9.73%; non-net profit will be 380 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 48.21%.

Regarding the change in operating income, No. 9 Company said: “The main reason is that during the reporting period, the electric scooter products of its own channels continued to exert their competitive advantages and maintained a good growth; Substantial growth; service robots have achieved relatively substantial growth through the continuous promotion of new products.”

The main business of No. 9 Company is the design, research and development, production, sales and service of various intelligent short-range mobile devices. After years of development, it has formed a wide range of products including electric balance vehicles, electric scooters, electric two-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, and service robots.

In this press conference, Gao Lufeng publicly interpreted for the first time the company’s dual-brand, indoor and outdoor scene strategy of global multi-field and multi-regional layout.He said: “The company has formed a dual-brand layout of Ninebot Ninebot and Segway Segway on a global scale. Ninebot Ninebot mainly covers the company’s innovative short-distance travel products such as electric two-wheelers and electric scooters, and advocates technological innovation and young people. Cool; Segway focuses on extreme performance and professional exploration, including the company’s robot products, high-performance smart electric scooters, andenergy storageand other innovative categories. The company’s overall product form has also completed the coverage of multiple scenarios such as short-distance travel, daily commuting, short-distance travel, and outdoor complex terrain exploration, home mowing services, and commercial delivery services. “

In terms of revenue, although the electric two-wheeled vehicle segment was mentioned in the press conference and given high expectations, the operating income brought by this segment has not yet dominated the mainstream. The latest data shows that in the first quarter of 2023, No. 9 Company achieved operating income of 1.662 billion yuan, including 543 million yuan in revenue from electric two-wheelers, and sales of 184,700 units.

In 2022, No. 9 Company’s electric balance car and electric scooter business segment will bring in revenue of 5.537 billion yuan, accounting for 54.7% of the total revenue, with a gross profit margin of 29.44%, which is higher than the 16.16% of electric two-wheelers and electric scooters. % gross profit margin.

Shen Meng pointed out: “Electric balance vehicles and electric scooters have been around for a long time, the technology is relatively mature, the room for improvement is limited, and competition is intensifying, all of which will impact the product revenue structure. Therefore, in order to continue to maintain high growth, No. 9 Company has to find new growth opportunities. power.”

From the perspective of product gross profit margin comparison, the product category with the highest gross profit margin of No. 9 Company is not the two-wheeled electric vehicle segment, but the robot business segment with the smallest revenue contribution. In 2022, the robot business segment will bring in revenue of 121 million yuan, accounting for 1.19% of the total revenue, but its gross profit margin will be 49.07%.

Shen Meng believes that there is still room for improvement in the gross profit margin of the robotics sector. He said: “Because of the previous technological R&D innovation of No. 9 Company, if we continue to expand our R&D innovation leadership and continuously launch new products, there will naturally be room for improvement. “

Shen Meng pointed out why No. 9’s new growth engine is betting on two-wheeled electric vehicles: “Robots are among the products with the lowest demand stickiness. They are more about satisfying consumers’ needs from the perspective of entertainment, rather than rigid needs.”

In the first quarter of 2023, No. 9 Company achieved operating income of 1.662 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 13.32%; net profit attributable to the parent company was 17 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 54.49%; non-net profit was 834,900 yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 96.29%. Harbor Business Observer will continue to pay attention to what will happen in the next few quarters. (Produced by Harbor Finance)

