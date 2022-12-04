Home Business The output of iPhone 14 is seen as bad: 16 million units are gone – yqqlm
Business

The output of iPhone 14 is seen as bad: 16 million units are gone – yqqlm

by admin
The output of iPhone 14 is seen as bad: 16 million units are gone – yqqlm

iPhone 14 production is seen as bad: 16 million units are gone

2022-12-04 21:59:41 Source: Fast Technology Author: Shangfang Wen Q Editor: Shang Fang Wen Q Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

It was earlier reported that Apple originally planned to produce 90 million iPhone 14 series this year, but after the third quarter financial report was released, it was lowered to 87 million.

According to revised iPhone shipments by Nomura and Morgan Stanley,The investment institution UBS lowered its estimated production of the iPhone 14 series in the second half of this year from 92 million to 76 million, a reduction of as much as 16 million.

According to UBS’s analysis, iPhone production in the third quarter of this year was 53 million units, an increase of 9% over previous estimates.

However, in the fourth quarter, due to the tight supply of Foxconn production capacity and weak demand for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, the overall iPhone production will be 15% lower than previously expected, to only 74 million units.

UBS predicts thatThe overall production of iPhone in 2022 will reach 230 million units, which is the same as last year; 53 million units in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 10% year-on-year and a sharp decrease of 29% quarter-on-quarter.

iPhone 14 production is seen as bad: 16 million units are gone

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible editor: Wenq above

  • Support tipping

  • supportpeople

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating sharepeople rate

See also  The expensive energy does not stop the stock exchanges, euros below 1.16 dollars

You may also like

DJI DJI Mini 3 (non-Pro) drone debuts at...

60 US dollars per barrel, the West will...

“The government removes the limits to the Pos”....

Popolare di Bari and Veneto Banca, two former...

Superbonus, firm jobs and frozen credits: from relatives...

News: Shenzhou Cell announced that recently, the company’s...

Von der Leyen: “From US anti-inflation rules you...

Taxman, that’s who pays the bill to the...

The European stock exchanges consolidate, now the puzzle:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy