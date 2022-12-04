iPhone 14 production is seen as bad: 16 million units are gone

It was earlier reported that Apple originally planned to produce 90 million iPhone 14 series this year, but after the third quarter financial report was released, it was lowered to 87 million.

According to revised iPhone shipments by Nomura and Morgan Stanley,The investment institution UBS lowered its estimated production of the iPhone 14 series in the second half of this year from 92 million to 76 million, a reduction of as much as 16 million.

According to UBS’s analysis, iPhone production in the third quarter of this year was 53 million units, an increase of 9% over previous estimates.

However, in the fourth quarter, due to the tight supply of Foxconn production capacity and weak demand for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, the overall iPhone production will be 15% lower than previously expected, to only 74 million units.

UBS predicts thatThe overall production of iPhone in 2022 will reach 230 million units, which is the same as last year; 53 million units in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 10% year-on-year and a sharp decrease of 29% quarter-on-quarter.