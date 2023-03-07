Research report text

【corn】

【Variety view】

Analysts expect that the USDA March supply and demand report may lower the demand for US corn, and CBOT corn closed down overnight; the domestic spot is generally stable, and the regional differentiation is staged; the futures market 2305 contract may continue to remain volatile and weak in the short term, and pay attention to the progress of the Black Sea agreement negotiations.

【Operation Suggestions】

Short-term empty orders in the early stage of the 2305 contract can continue to be held. If it breaks through 2850, you can consider staying on the sidelines;

【Business factor】

The seasonal selling pressure in the Northeast region has eased significantly, and the surplus grain at the grassroots level is less than 40%; some grain depots have increased their rotation purchases, supporting the relatively strong spot goods in the Northeast region; downstream demand is gradually recovering, and enterprises still need to replenish their warehouses; in the first half of the year, there is limited room for decline in import costs ; The annual tight balance between supply and demand continues.

【Bad factors】

Analysts expect the USDA’s March supply and demand report to lower U.S. corn demand. Overnight CBOT corn closed down, and the May contract fell 0.23% on a daily basis; To fulfill its obligations on an equal basis, Russia is willing to continue to fulfill its obligations within the framework of the agreement, and the market has eased concerns about the obstruction of black overseas shipments; the temperature has recently picked up, tide grain has accelerated its listing, and the spot shocks in North China are running weakly. Yesterday, North China 579 vehicles were delivered to the regional deep-processing factories, and some enterprises lowered the purchase price by 6-20 yuan/ton;starchPoor processing profits limit the room for further recovery of the industry’s start-up rate; the expectation of targeted rice auctions and the successive arrival of imported grains in Hong Kong suppress the willingness to replenish warehouses in southern sales areas, and more than 1.2 million tons of imported corn will arrive in Hong Kong in the next half month; the cost of imported corn will fall in the second half of the year Suppress the price expectation of the far month contract.

【Risk factors】

The situation in Russia and Ukraine, the negotiation of the Black Sea agreement, the rhythm of grassroots volume, the rhythm of corn imports, etc.

【Hog】

【Variety view】

This morning, the price of pigs rose in the north and stabilized in the south. Henan rose by 0.2 yuan/kg to 15.4-16.2 yuan/kg, and Sichuan stabilized to 15.4-15.8 yuan/kg. The short-term volatility of the 2305 futures contract on the futures market is weak, but the room for further decline is limited. Pay attention to the effect of the support below, and the midline may maintain range operation.

【Operation Suggestions】

The upper pressure of the 2305 contract is 17800-18000, and the lower support is 16500-16700. Pay attention to whether the lower support is effective, and then choose the direction.

【Business factor】

This morning, the price of pigs rose in the north and stabilized in the south. In the Northeast, it rose by 0.2 yuan/kg to 15.2-15.8 yuan/kg. kg, Sichuan stabilized to 15.4-15.8 yuan/kg, Guangdong rose slightly to 15.8-16.6 yuan/kg, and Guangxi rose slightly to 15.4-15.8 yuan/kg; at the beginning of the month, the scale of the market shrank, the weight increased slightly, and retail investors were not motivated to resist prices The decrease will provide support for short-term pig prices; the pace of secondary breeding in some northern regions has slowed down compared with the previous period, but from an emotional point of view, the entry of secondary breeding has not yet ended, and some pigs such as secondary breeding will continue to enter the market after the price of pigs such as secondary breeding falls.

【Bad factors】

The pig-to-grain ratio rebounded to 5.43:1, withdrew from the first-level warning of excessive decline, and the expectation of purchasing and storage weakened; the goods in Baitiao were slow, and the support for terminal consumption was insufficient; the current willingness of butchers to enter the warehouse has weakened, and the increase in the storage capacity of frozen products has slowed down significantly; Recently, some slaughterhouses split into warehouses and enter the second fattening market, which has caused some supply to move backward, which may limit the space above the spot in May; the continuous recovery of the stock of fertile sows corresponds to the continuous realization of production capacity starting in March.

【Risk factors】

Prevention and control of pig diseases, pork storage, and prevention and control of the new crown epidemic.

