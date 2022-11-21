Source: Jintou.com

According to SunSirs monitoring data, this week (11.11-11.18)thermal coalThe price runs weakly. On November 20, the energy index was 1139 points, the same as yesterday, down 27.03% from the highest point in the cycle of 1561 points (2021-10-21), and up 122.90% from the lowest point of 511 points on March 1, 2016. (Note: The cycle refers to 2011-12-01 to now)

In terms of origin, the price of thermal coal is weak, and the market trading atmosphere is general. The operation is affected by public health incidents and safety production cuts, and the price of thermal coal is weak. The price of coal mines has been lowered by 20-40 yuan/ton. The overall supply guarantee and long-term coal in the market are better, and the overall market is in a strong wait-and-see mood.

In terms of downstream ports, the quotations of traders have declined, and the attitude is mainly to wait and see. Downstream buyers are generally motivated to purchase goods, with few transactions and a general acceptance of high prices. The quotations of traders dropped slightly, and the buyers and sellers were in a stalemate.

According to the monitoring of the Ministry of Commerce, last week (November 7th to 13th), the national coal price was stable and fell, of which No. 2 anthracite lump coal was 1,586 yuan per ton, which was the same as the previous week.coking coaland steam coal were 1,481 yuan and 970 yuan per ton, down 1.2% and 0.3% respectively.The price of steel products rose steadily and slightly, among whichRebar4053 yuan per ton, unchanged from the previous week, 4276 yuan and 4143 yuan per ton for high-speed wire rod and hot-rolled strip steel, up 0.5% and 0.3% respectively.

SunSirs analysts believe that the thermal coal production area is affected by safety inspections and public health incidents, and the market transactions are relatively average. In terms of downstream ports, thermal coal is still mainly on the sidelines, and the acceptance of high prices is average, and coal prices have declined. The overall purchasing enthusiasm of the market is average, and the overall forecast is that the price of thermal coal will be weak (but still need to pay attention to policy regulation), depending on the demand of the downstream market.

(Article source: SunSir)

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed

