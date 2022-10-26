The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission learns and implements the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

The overall soundness of the financial system The capital market has long-term investment value

On the morning of October 24, Guo Shuqing, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, presided over a meeting of the Party Committee (expanded) to convey and study the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the First Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee, and study, deploy and implement the work based on the actual situation of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission. The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to deeply realize that China‘s economy has strong resilience, sufficient potential and wide room for maneuver, and the fundamentals of long-term improvement will not change. Financial risks were generally restrained and the financial system was generally sound. The sound foundation for the capital market to have long-term investment value and maintain stable operation will not change.

The meeting emphasized that the long-term strengthening trend of the RMB will not change. my country’s continuous balance of payments surplus and huge net foreign investment assets provide a strong guarantee for the stability of the RMB exchange rate. Under the background of innovative development and steady transformation of the real economy, the capital market has long-term investment value and the sound foundation for maintaining stable operation will not change. It is necessary to persevere in preventing and resolving major financial risks, coordinating development and security, promoting the reform of small and medium-sized financial institutions to reduce risks in an orderly manner, strengthening the financial stability guarantee system, and firmly maintaining the bottom line of no systemic financial risks.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to adhere to the theme of promoting high-quality development, support the construction of a modern industrial system, improve the rural financial service system, effectively promote coordinated regional development, and accelerate the construction of a new development pattern. It is necessary to vigorously develop inclusive finance, strengthen financial services for “new citizens”, standardize the development of the third pillar pension insurance, and actively promote common prosperity. It is necessary to deepen the reform of the financial system, accelerate the improvement of the corporate governance of financial institutions, continue to promote the digital transformation of finance, and unswervingly promote the high-level opening of the banking and insurance industry to the outside world. It is necessary to strengthen and improve modern financial supervision, improve the financial rule of law, incorporate all types of financial activities into supervision in accordance with the law, and effectively improve the modernization level of the financial governance system and governance capacity.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to persevere in promoting comprehensive and strict governance of the party, and further advance the new great project of party building in the new era. It is necessary to adhere to the leadership of the party’s political construction, fully implement the general requirements of the party’s construction, and resolutely implement the political responsibility of comprehensively and strictly governing the party. It is necessary to do a good job of normalized and long-term inspection and rectification as always, and consolidate and deepen and expand the results of the central inspection and rectification. We must resolutely win the protracted battle against corruption, insist that we dare not, cannot, and do not want to be corrupt, and do a good job of coordinating and coordinating financial anti-corruption with the prevention and control of financial risks. We must adhere to a strict tone to strengthen upright conduct and discipline, and persevere in implementing the spirit of the eight central regulations. Continue to deepen the rectification of the “four winds”, focus on rectification of formalism and bureaucracy, and resolutely eliminate privileged thinking and privileged behavior.

