The overall stability of industrial production and the growth of new kinetic energy demonstrate resilience

Hangzhou Net release time: 2022-12-15 18:47

CCTV news: The data released by the National Bureau of Statistics today (December 15) shows that in November, due to the impact of the short-term impact of the epidemic, industrial production fell back, but from a cumulative perspective, it remained generally stable. At the same time, the trend of upgrading the industrial structure has not changed, new kinetic energy continues to grow, the supply of people’s livelihood products is guaranteed, and the overall social stability is maintained.

In November, the added value of industrial enterprises above designated size increased by 2.2% year-on-year, a drop of 2.8 percentage points from October. However, from a cumulative perspective, the steady growth of the industry has not changed. From January to November, the industrial added value increased by 3.8% year-on-year, and the manufacturing industry increased by 3.3%.

The rapid growth of new energy and new kinetic energy products demonstrates the resilience of the industrial economy. In November, the production of new energy products maintained a high speed. The output of new energy vehicles increased by 60.5% year-on-year, and the output of new energy products such as charging piles, photovoltaic cells, and wind turbines all increased by more than 50%, which was significantly faster than in October. High-tech products such as mobile communication base station equipment, civil aircraft, and civilian drones grew rapidly.

In November, all aspects focused on the needs of people’s livelihood, increased the production of related products, and ensured the living needs of residents. The daily necessities related to residents’ clothing and food have maintained growth, providing strong support for the orderly operation of the economy and society. In November, the added value of the mining industry increased by 5.9% year-on-year, 1.9 percentage points faster than that in October.