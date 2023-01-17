The overall upward trend of spot gold remains unchanged, and the inflation field is expected to soon add new obstacles to the FED hawks



On Tuesday (January 17), spot gold fell for the second consecutive trading day, but considering the trend in recent weeks, the overall rise in gold prices remains unchanged. Investors are still figuring out the Fed’s future rate hike path, and expectations for a global recession have risen.

At 20:18 Beijing time, spot gold fell 0.34% to $1,912.73 an ounce; the main COMEX gold futures contract fell 0.31% to $1,915.8 an ounce; the U.S. dollar index fell 0.11% to 102.248.

December PPI is expected to fall sharply with CPI

Inflation data released last week showed that U.S. consumer prices fell significantly in December, with the monthly rate falling for the first time in more than two and a half years. It is expected that the U.S. producer price index (PPI) data released on Wednesday (January 18) will also weaken significantly, tamping down the tone of inflation, and gold prices are expected to rise again.

The Fed slowed the pace of rate hikes to 50 basis points in December after four consecutive hikes of 75 basis points. The Federal Reserve will announce a new deal on February 1, and the market expects the rate hike to further slow down to 25 basis points.

UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said:“Further rate hikes by the Fed are likely to remain a headwind for gold in the near term, but any signal from Fed officials that the pace of rate hikes is slowing or ending could support prices.”

unhealthy exception

Component analysis conducted by the San Francisco Fed showed demand drivers of consumer price inflation are collapsing, suggesting that growth momentum is weakening, consistent with heightened recession risks. The main exception is the labor market, although growth has slowed. The simultaneous decline in wage income growth may indicate positive supply factors in the labor market, but this requires further careful assessment, especially if the wage growth trend is confirmed by broader data sets.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell claimed in December that a structural labor shortage was occurring, with more than 4 million fewer workers available to meet current demand. Republicans such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have blamed the government’s bailout policies during the pandemic for the job market imbalance.

“We’re seeing job vacancies at historically high levels in every sector, not just in leisure and hospitality and some low-wage service sectors, but also in manufacturing, where there’s a gap between the existing The level of job vacancies is really high compared to unemployed workers. So it’s really a system-wide problem and there isn’t any easy, quick fix.”

Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said in a note,Gold prices weakened in the short-term, but “considering the trend of gold prices in recent weeks, even a pullback all the way to $1,852 will not change the overall bullish pattern.”



Economists at Commerzbank noted that,The U.S. dollar is unpopular, “The market has lowered expectations for the Fed’s future rate hike pace, which means that most factors have been taken into account, and changes in the labor market may have limited impact on the U.S. dollar.”

All walks of life agree with recession expectations

The prospect of an imminent global recession cast a long shadow over the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos on Monday. Participants at the opening of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting calculated the likely cost to their economies and businesses.

Two-thirds of private and public sector chief economists surveyed by the World Economic Forum expect a global recession this year, with about 18% saying it is “very likely” — the last time it was conducted in September 2022 The survey more than doubled.

Saadia Zahidi, managing director of the World Economic Forum, said in a statement accompanying the findings: “The current environment of high inflation, low growth, high debt and high fragmentation reduces the need to restore growth and improve the living standards of the world’s most vulnerable. needed investment incentives.”

Yuvraj Narayan, deputy chief executive and chief financial officer of DP World, a global logistics company based in Dubai, said: “It is clear that demand has dropped significantly, inventories have not been cleared, orders have not been delivered. There are too many restrictions imposed, and the global economy has collapsed. It is no longer free flowing and unless the right solutions are found it will only get worse.”

Meanwhile, PwC’s survey of CEO attitudes, released in Davos on Monday, was the most pessimistic since the “Big Four” auditors launched it a decade ago, marking a major shift in optimism for 2021 and 2022. change. The survey found companies’ confidence in their growth prospects fell by the most since the 2007-08 global financial crisis.

The World Bank last week slashed its 2023 growth forecast for many countries to near-recession levels as the impact of central bank rate hikes intensifies, Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and the world‘s main economic engines stall. Gold prices are expected to rise above $2,000 an ounce and hit record highs this year, albeit with some turmoil, as expectations of a global recession deepen and major central banks around the world, including the Federal Reserve, slow and eventually stop raising interest rates .

Spot gold short-term look at 1898 US dollars

On the hourly chart, the price of gold fell below $1,905 in the short-term and is expected to further drop to $1,898, which are the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level and the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward range from $1,867 to $1,929 .