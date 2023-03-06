Source: Best Futures Author: Best Futures

Research report text

【egg】

Fundamentals: On March 3, the national spot price of eggs rebounded slightly, and the national average price was 4.51 yuan/catties, +0.04 from March 2. The current egg price fluctuates within a narrow range around the cost line. Consumption is light.

In terms of spot market: Nationwide, in terms of output: the supply of eggs has increased moderately, but due to the low inventory, the supply pressure is still at a low level.

At the consumption level, the overall level is light. The overall price of eggs is running weakly, manifested as fluctuations in a narrow range around the cost price.

In terms of operation strategy: spot performance is determined by the conversion of egg supply and demand cycles.

Judging from the spot pattern, after the Spring Festival, it turns into a traditional off-season and lasts until May. In the external market, the overall balance is balanced, and the agricultural system is balanced.

In terms of futures: From the perspective of operating rhythm, JD2305 turns to the range fluctuation of 4200-4450. Today, continue to pay attention to 2305 corresponding to the first-line pressure of 4430-4450, and trade in appropriate short-term intervals within the day.

【apple】

Fundamentals: There are not many arrivals in the sales area, and there are few transactions of high-priced fruits. The main products are still low-priced fruits. The sales are gradually entering the off-season, and the sales volume is slowing down.

At present, merchants in Shaanxi production areas are mainly looking for high-grade general fruit. The price of small fruit is rising steadily, and the asking price of good fruit is higher. The current storage capacity ratio is 46.72%, which decreased by 0.72% last week. Fruit farmers are actively shipping. In the short term, merchants’ search for goods slowed down, and the number of transfers and shipments increased.

The current overall storage capacity ratio in Shandong production areas is about 51.72%, a decrease of 0.679% in a single week. The current merchants’ search for goods has come to an end, and the demand for small export fruit has increased. The price is stable.

According to relevant data, the overall national inventory was about 6.8464 million tons before the year, and 124,400 tons were shipped last week, which was higher than the previous week’s shipments and lower than the shipments in the same period. The production and sales have a certain inversion.

Disk: AP2305 fluctuated and sorted out. It has been adjusted after the continuous rebound last week. There is still a need for adjustment in the short term.

Operating strategy: AP2305 continues to fluctuate at a high level, and there is a need for short-term adjustments, so short-term trading is better.

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed



Sina Statement: This news is reproduced from Sina’s cooperative media. Sina.com publishes this article for the purpose of conveying more information, which does not mean agreeing with its views or confirming its description. Article content is for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Investors operate accordingly at their own risk.