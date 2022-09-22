Source: Jintou.com

On September 21, the mainstream quotation range of 1# tin ingot in the domestic spot tin market was 185,500-187,500 yuan/ton, with an average price of 186,500 yuan/ton, an increase of 2,500 yuan/ton from the previous trading day.

From a fundamental point of view, the quotations of manufacturers are still stable as a whole recently, and there is basically no significant change in the supply and demand side, and the pattern of weak supply and demand is still maintained. The operating rate of major manufacturers is generally stable. The domestic tin production in August increased significantly, the supply of imported goods increased significantly, the market quotations for imported goods increased, and the domestic supply of tin ingots was generally loose. In terms of downstream demand, consumption is slightly weak, and the willingness to stock up before the holiday is generally low. The downstream still maintains on-demand procurement, and the market has a strong wait-and-see attitude.

On the whole, the tin market still shows weak supply and demand, weak downstream demand, and it is difficult for tin prices to support.

