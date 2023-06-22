The owner of the hotpot restaurant exchanged tens of millions of real estate in Shanghai and used hotpot coupons to offset 100,000 yuan in intermediary fees_Oriental Fortune Network

“There are a total of 1,000 such cash coupons.”

Li Xiaoyi is the owner of a store in Shanghai 21st Century Real Estate. On June 21, he took out several stacks of hot pot restaurant coupons and claimed to the reporter of “Daily Economic News” that in order to maintain customer relations, the intermediary store he operated was operating for After an old customer who opened a hot pot restaurant replaced a ten-million-dollar house, the customer used hot pot coupons to offset 100,000 yuan in intermediary fees.

After the second-hand housing market in Shanghai has experienced accelerated recovery, it has also entered a state of oversupply since April. The strange thing is that in this process, sellers, buyers, and intermediaries all find it “difficult”.

“This client has struggled to keep the store for three years. In the face of taxes and fees, real estate replacement has become a dispensable choice.” Li Xiaoyi said that during the entire replacement process, the client hesitated, so he simply made the decision and asked him to print A batch of vouchers were issued as intermediary fees. The reporter noticed that these vouchers are valid for 2 years until June 18, 2025, and were just printed a few days ago.

The market is going down, and the business of the intermediary buddies depends entirely on regular customers. It is important to close the deal, but it is also important to maintain old customers and sink the community. “Dragon Boat Festival, I don’t give zongzi to old customers, I just give these hot pot restaurant vouchers “.

The growth rate of second-hand housing listings ranks first in the country

Since February, the number of second-hand housing listings in Shanghai has continued to rise.

According to the report of E-House Research Institute, as of the beginning of June, among the 13 key monitoring cities, the scale of second-hand housing listings in Shanghai has increased by 82% compared with the beginning of the year, and the number of listings has reached 180,000.

Changes in the number of second-hand residential listings in 13 cities across the country (sets)

The transaction data of second-hand housing in May was 15,300 units, just past the “boom and bust line”, but the transaction volume shrank by about 13% compared to April.

The decline in second-hand housing transactions in Shanghai did not stop there.

Lu Wenxi, market analyst at Centaline Real Estate in Shanghai, said, “There is a relatively important structural problem. Generally speaking, most of the market transactions are through intermediaries, accounting for almost 80%; transactions), may account for about 20%, but the ratio of hand-in-hand transactions rose to 26% in May.”

Hand in hand means that the transaction may be for new purchases, and the qualification to buy a house needs to be freed up, and the house will not be sold for a while, and only the name change operation between relatives and friends can be carried out.

“In other words, the manager’s ‘body sense’ is even worse.” Lu Wenxi pointed out. “Under such circumstances, those who are really willing to do some transactions in the market in June may have shrunk more obviously, and the whole month’s market is likely to directly reach the ‘floor volume’-transactions of 13,000-14,000 units.”

Han Xinzhi, another store manager of 21st Century Real Estate, confirmed this feeling to the reporter of “Daily Economic News“. Whether they just need to get on the car or replace it, these customers must have needs.”

Second-hand housing is getting harder to sell

Despite the huge stock, the growth rate of listings has begun to fall.

According to data from the 58 Research Institute, the average daily new listings in June decreased by 2.26% month-on-month, and demand fell by 10.43%.

Ms. Song, who was in a hurry to buy a house in the first half of the year, has postponed her house viewing plan after seeing more than a dozen houses in March and April. “We are going to see until the end of this year. Originally, we could only buy one bedroom and one living room in the early 3 million yuan, but now we can buy two bedrooms and one living room if we choose carefully.”

From the data point of view, there are not a few buyers who agree with Ms. Song. According to the report of E-House Research Institute, in the first quarter, the selling cycle of second-hand housing in 13 cities across the country was 10 months, while in the second quarter this indicator was 15 months, showing a significant increase. The popular understanding is that under the circumstances of the current surge in the number of second-hand housing listings, if the second-hand housing is to be sold, the transaction cycle will be significantly extended, that is, an increase of 5 months. The difficulty of selling second-hand housing has suddenly increased, and it is easy to cause panic price cuts, which will also affect the landlord’s “sell one buy one” operation.

As for the price, Lu Wenxi said, “In my personal judgment, there is a good opportunity to pick up second-hand housing in the second half of the year.”

(Source of article: Daily Economic News)

Article source: Daily Economic News

Original title: The owner of the hot pot restaurant replaced tens of millions of real estate in Shanghai, and used hot pot coupons to offset 100,000 yuan in intermediary fees

Solemnly declare:Oriental Fortune publishes this content to disseminate more information, has nothing to do with the position of this site, and does not constitute investment advice. Proceed accordingly at your own risk.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

