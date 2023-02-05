Home Business The partnership between Lufthansa and Ferrovie dello Stato is underway
Business

by admin
Luigi Ferraris AD State Railways

Il Gruppo Lufthansa and the Italian company Italian State Railways signed a joint declaration of intent in Rome. The intention is to negotiate a cooperation contract for feeder traffic within the Italian territory, with the aim of creating synergies between the various modes of transport for the benefit of travellers. In particular, cooperation will provide for numerous FS railway connections by and for various airports Italians.

The exact structure of the program – explains a note – is being examined in further talks. If the contract is stipulated, the implementation of the collaboration between the parties will be subject to the approval of the competent authorities.

