On January 17, the Bureau of Statistics announced the economic data for December and the fourth quarter of last year. From the perspective of the year-on-year growth rate of the month, the trend of various indicators diverged compared with November: the growth rate of the production-end industry continued to fall, and the growth rate of the service industry rebounded; investment In terms of consumption, despite the sharp decline in catering consumption, the recovery of commodity sales has narrowed the year-on-year decline in social zero. On the whole, GDP in the fourth quarter grew by 2.9% year-on-year. Although it was 1 percentage point lower than that in the third quarter, it was still higher than the market expectation (1.9%) according to WIND statistics, and the annual growth rate ended at 3.0%.

Since the epidemic situation in various regions “reached its peak” at the end of last year, from the perspective of high-frequency data tracking, the market’s expectations for the supply and demand performance in December are relatively weak. From the actual value, although industrial production has dropped significantly, the fixed investment, consumption, and service industries are divided into three parts. All items showed strong resilience. On the one hand, they benefited from the continuous release of the previous package of policy measures to stabilize the economy. On the other hand, as various places continued to optimize and adjust epidemic prevention and control policies since the beginning of December, the “peak” of the epidemic has a certain impact on the demand side. weakened.in particular:

Exports continued to fall leading to a decline in industrial production.In December, as the base rebounded, the added value of industrial enterprises above designated size increased slightly by 1.3% year-on-year, down 0.9 percentage points from the previous value. Although the utilization rate of industrial capacity in the fourth quarter did not change much, due to the continuous decline in exports and weak domestic demand, industrial production has entered the stage of destocking as a whole. In December, the year-on-year growth rate of export delivery value dropped to -8.4%, and the product sales rate fell by 0.4 percentage points year-on-year, which was consistent with the trend of industrial production growth.

The growth rate of manufacturing industry declined significantly.In terms of three major categories, the mining industry grew by 4.9% year-on-year in December, little changed from the previous value. The peak of electricity consumption in winter caused the growth rate of the power and heat production and supply industry to rise to 7.0%, while the manufacturing industry further fell to 0.2%. Among the 16 key manufacturing industries, the growth rate of 9 industries dropped from the previous value. The impact of the epidemic still has a certain drag on the consumer demand of residents, such as food manufacturing, agricultural and sideline food processing, and textile industries, which continue to experience negative growth, but the rate of decline narrowed from the previous month; under the background of declining exports, general equipment, special equipment, and computers with high external dependence The growth rate of industries such as communications and electronics was sluggish, and industries such as chemicals, ferrous metals, and non-ferrous metals grew relatively rapidly driven by the steady growth policy; in addition, automobile production fell sharply by 5.9%, which clearly deviated from the performance of the sales end, which may indicate that with the The policy of halving the purchase tax of fuel vehicles has expired, and there is great uncertainty in future demand growth.

In terms of fixed investment, the decline in real estate narrowed, while infrastructure and manufacturing remained high.In December, the year-on-year growth rate of fixed investment rebounded to 3.1%, the previous value was only 0.8%. Among the main sub-items: real estate decreased by 12.2% year-on-year, the previous value decreased by 19.9%; infrastructure increased by 10.4% year-on-year, the previous value was 13.9%; manufacturing increased by 7.4% year-on-year, the previous value was 6.2%.

1) The indicators related to real estate other than completion are generally weak.From the perspective of funding sources, December fell by 28.7% year-on-year. Although the decline narrowed, it was still at an absolute low level. Among them, the year-on-year decline of self-raised funds, deposits and advance payments was still above double digits. Under the market environment of sluggish sales, open business financing continued under pressure. In terms of leading indicators, various indicators such as sales, land acquisition, new construction, and construction did not show significant improvement. Only the year-on-year decline in completion was significantly narrowed due to the policy of “guaranteed building delivery”. Considering the impact of the low base in 2022 and the continued policy efforts, it is expected that the real estate market will improve marginally in 2023, but the magnitude and pace remain to be seen. We maintain that the sales of commercial housing in the annual strategy report will return to positive (0.7%), and real estate investment will decline slightly ( -3.2%).

2) The growth rate of infrastructure construction remains high.The growth rate of infrastructure construction picked up again in the second half of the year, mainly due to the incremental financial support brought about by the implementation of a package of policy succession measures, such as infrastructure funds and the use of outstanding special debt quotas. “Double-digit” growth. The growth rate of infrastructure construction dropped slightly in December, which was related to the slowdown in the pace of construction due to the epidemic and weather. As the pace of issuing special bonds approved in advance continues to move forward and the pulling effect of infrastructure funds continues to be released, there is still some support for short-term infrastructure growth. But for the whole year, based on the perspective of funding sources, the growth rate is expected to drop to about 7%.

3) The investment center of the manufacturing industry has fallen.As the inventory cycle enters the stage of active destocking, downward pressure on exports becomes apparent, and the expansion of manufacturing capacity mainly relies on the hedging effect supported by targeted financing policies. Therefore, the monthly growth rate is greatly affected by the policy pulse effect. After consecutive double-digit growth in August and September, the growth rate in the fourth quarter has been lower than 7%. Judging from the three dimensions of comprehensive profit expectations, capacity utilization, and capital availability, there will be certain pressure on the expansion of manufacturing capacity in 2023.

Under the impact of the epidemic, the consumption of residents is clearly differentiated.In December, social retail consumption fell by 1.8% year-on-year, a narrower decline than the previous value. Among them, retail sales of goods fell slightly by 0.1%, and catering revenue fell sharply by 14.1%. In the process of “peaking” of the epidemic situation in various places, the release of consumer demand, especially the consumption of offline scenes, is still relatively restrained. Correspondingly, the service sector production index fell by 0.8% year-on-year in December. From the perspective of the consumption structure above the designated size, medicines increased by 39.8%, food and beverages grew relatively fast, and automobile consumption demand was released before the expiration of the purchase tax halving policy, with a year-on-year increase of 4.6%, while other essential and optional consumer goods Sales of all categories declined year-on-year.

On the whole, although the GDP growth rate in the fourth quarter and the performance of various indicators in December were higher than market expectations, the market reaction was relatively flat. Due to the drag of the epidemic and real estate, the economic data in 2022 will have less reference role in judging future trends, and the main impact may be more reflected in the base effect.

Under the expectation that the impact of the epidemic will weaken and the real estate industry will improve, the economic recovery in 2023 has become the consensus expectation of the market, which will also bring adjustment pressure to the bond market. We believe that considering factors such as the release of consumer demand, uncertainties in real estate restoration, downward pressure on exports brought about by slowing external demand, and limited room for fiscal efforts, the pace and extent of fundamental improvement may be less than expected. Before the deterministic change of the “weak reality” pattern, the monetary policy is expected to continue with a stable and loose tone. With the limited upward risk of interest rates, trading opportunities are still worthy of attention.

In the short term, liquidity may be the key to affecting the bond market during the “empty window period” of data at the beginning of the year. Although the central bank’s recent open market operations have shown the intention to care for liquidity, due to the disturbance of seasonal factors such as residents’ cash withdrawals and tax payments, there is a period of marginal tightening pressure on funds around the Spring Festival. In the absence of allocation power such as wealth management and self-operated banks, trading institutions may be forced to reduce their leverage. Since mid-December, the bond market repair market has ushered in a “half-time break”. The market is expected to return to weak volatility. It is recommended Investors are patient.

Equity Research:The past cannot be traced back, and the future can still be waited for——Comments on economic data in December

Public release time:January 17, 2023

Report issuing agency:Zhongtai Securitiesgraduate School

Zhou Yue | SAC number: S0740520100003 | Email: [email protected]

Xiao Yu | SAC number: S0740520110001 | Email: [email protected]