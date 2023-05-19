Home » The patron of Moncler strolling in Venice, elopement with Federica Fontana
The patron of Moncler strolling in Venice, elopement with Federica Fontana

The patron of Moncler strolling in Venice, elopement with Federica Fontana

Remo Ruffini and Federica Fontana. Photo taken from the weekly Chi

Federica Fontana and Remo Ruffini, Moncler’s number one, were photographed in Venice. The two attended the wedding of the Aston Martin owner’s daughter

Weekend of love in Venice for Remo Ruffinipatron of Monclere Federico Fontana. The couple born from the end of their respective marriages with Francesca Stoppani and Felice Rusconi, has been paparazzi since weekly Who between the streets of the Serenissima. The two were invited to the wedding of Chloe Strolldaughter of the Formula 1 magnate and owner of Aston Martin.

Flavio Briatore Remo Ruffini and Federica FontanaFlavio Briatore Remo Ruffini and Federica Fontana. Photo taken from the weekly ChiLook at the gallery

Remo Ruffini e Federico Fontana they stayed at the Hotel Cipriani and on Saturday they took a stroll in the Lagoon, where they also met Flavio Briatore accompanied by another wedding guest. On Sunday, however, they sat at the tables of the Florian café for lunch.

After eating they both allowed themselves a cigar. Federico Fontana take advantage of the situation to snatch a kiss from your partner after blowing the smoke towards his lips. Finally, the couple went to the Grand Canal by water taxi for a walk along Calle Larga XXII Marzo to look at the elegant shop windows.

