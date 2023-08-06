Home » The Pd’s yes to the RdC is not from Schlein. Zingaretti-Conte pact that cheated the Dems
The Pd's yes to the RdC is not from Schlein. Zingaretti-Conte pact that cheated the Dems

The Pd’s yes to the RdC is not from Schlein. Zingaretti-Conte pact that cheated the Dems

Today Schlein is together with Conte in the battle against the Meloni government and in defense of those who have had their money taken away from the RdC with a text message, but the Dem support for the grillino provision was born in 2019 from the Zingaretti-Conte agreement

Not a day goes by that the representatives of the Democratic Party ask the Meloni government for an intervention to stem the protests against the cut in the Basic incomeafter the protests exploded in the South with the entry into force of the new provision wanted by Centre-right. A line, the Dem one, flattened on the 5 Star Movement. But in 2018, when the yellow-green government approved the RdC, the Democratic Party voted against it in Parliament, stating that it was a wrong measure.

Certainly Schlein’s election as secretary gave the Nazarene a very leftist imprint and now the line has changed and support for the pentastellata measure is part of the turning point, but how Dem support for the RdC arises – how Affaritaliani.it is able to reveal – from a secret pact signed in 2019 by the former secretary Nicola Zingaretti and by Giuseppe Conte. When the yellow-green government was born, after the summer of Matteo Salvini’s Papeete which brought down the Conte I executive, there was Matteo Renzi’s initiative to avoid a return to the polls but the main agreement was between Pd and M5S . Conte asked Zingaretti for two things: maintaining the RdC as it was without modifications and confirming the cut in parliamentarians.

