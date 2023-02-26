Newspaper, Beijing, February 25th (Reporter Yao Jin) In order to support the accelerated establishment of a housing system with multi-subject supply, multi-channel guarantee, and simultaneous rental and purchase, and to cultivate and develop the housing rental market, the People’s Bank of China and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission drafted the “About Financial Support Opinions on the Development of the Housing Leasing Market (Draft for Solicitation of Comments)” has recently been publicly solicited for comments.

The “Opinions” centered on the direction of structural reform on the supply side of housing leasing, with commercial sustainability as the basic premise, focusing on supporting the development of professional and large-scale housing leasing companies with self-supporting properties, and providing diversified services for the investment, development, operation and management of rental housing. , multi-level, full-cycle financial products and financial service systems, a total of 17 items.

Specifically, the first is to strengthen the innovation of housing leasing credit products and service models. Commercial banks are supported in granting development and construction loans to various entities for new construction and renovation of long-term rental housing, with a term of generally 3 years and a maximum of 5 years. Encourage commercial banks to issue rental housing group purchase loans to qualified entities with a term of no more than 30 years. Support the issuance of housing leasing operating loans to housing leasing enterprises with their own property rights, and allow operating loans to replace development loans, with a maximum term of no more than 20 years. For operating loans issued to housing leasing enterprises that do not have their own property rights, the maximum term shall not exceed 5 years.

The second is to broaden the diversified investment and financing channels in the housing leasing market. Support commercial banks to issue financial bonds for housing leasing, broaden bond financing channels for housing leasing companies, innovate housing leasing guaranteed bonds, steadily develop real estate investment trusts (REITs), and guide various social funds to invest in housing leasing in an orderly manner.

The third is to strengthen and improve housing leasing financial management. Strictly limit the business boundaries of housing leasing finance, and strictly prohibit financing for non-leasing housing in the name of supporting housing leasing. Strengthen the management of credit funds, standardize the innovation of direct financing products, establish a housing leasing financial monitoring and evaluation system, and prevent housing leasing financial risks.