The People’s Bank of China is scheduled to issue a set of gold and silver commemorative coins in the series of ancient Chinese famous paintings (taping pictures) on August 29, 2022. There are 4 gold and silver commemorative coins in this set, including 1 gold commemorative coin and 3 silver commemorative coins, all of which are the legal tender of the People’s Republic of China.

The pattern of commemorative coins

(1) Frontal pattern.

The front patterns of this set of gold and silver commemorative coins are all in the shape of pen, ink, paper and inkstone, supplemented by bamboo leaves, windows and other decorative combinations, and the country name and year number are published.

(2) Pattern on the back.

The pattern on the back of the 150-gram rectangular gold commemorative coin is the tamping scene in the “Taping Tu”.

The pattern on the back of the 60-gram round silver commemorative coin is the sewing and incendiary shape in the “Tao Lian Tu”.

The pattern on the back of the 60-gram round silver commemorative coin is the shape of the “Tang Lian Tu”, which is lined with a combination of decorative patterns, and the words “Tang Dynasty·Tao Lian Tu” and the denomination are published.

The pattern on the back of the 60-gram round silver commemorative coin is the ironing and playful shape in the “Tao Lian Tu”, which is lined with a combination design of decorative patterns, and the words “Tang Dynasty·Tao Lian Tu” and the denomination are published.

2. Specifications and circulation of commemorative coins

The 150-gram rectangular gold commemorative coin is a refined coin, containing 150 grams of pure gold, with a size of 64 mm × 40 mm, a face value of 2,000 yuan, a fineness of 99.9%, and a maximum circulation of 1,000 pieces.

The 60-gram round silver commemorative coin is a refined coin, containing 60 grams of sterling silver, with a diameter of 45 mm, a face value of 20 yuan, a fineness of 99.9%, and a maximum circulation of 3 × 10,000 pieces.

3. Casting units and sales channels

This set of gold and silver commemorative coins was minted by Shenzhen National Treasure Mint Co., Ltd. and distributed by China Gold Coin Group Co., Ltd. Please refer to China Gold Coin Network (www.chngc.net/qd) for sales channels.

People’s Bank of China

August 17, 2022

