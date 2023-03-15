Monday March 13, theNational People’s Assembly – the Chinese ‘parliament’ – unanimously voted for the re-election of Xi Jinping, in his third five-year term as president of China. The vote came after China‘s constitution was amended to remove the traditional two-term limit on office.

In this podcast, Beatrice Gallelli – Iai researcher for the Global Actors program and at the Ca’ Foscari University of Venice – analyzes the closing of the work of the so-called ‘two sessions’, the Consultative Political Conference and the Popular National Assembly – the appointments and institutional reforms of the apparatus government and the Communist Party of China.



https://www.affarinternazionali.it/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Gallelli.mp3