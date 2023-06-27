The perfect combination of hard-core off-road and new energy tank 500 Hi4-T sells for 335,000 yuan_Car Buying Guide_Car_China Gold Online

[新车上市]On the evening of June 26, the Tank 500 Hi4-T was officially launched. The new car is the first model with the off-road super hybrid architecture Hi4-T, which perfectly combines hardcore off-road and new energy. This launch, the new car will only launch one model, priced at 335,000 yuan, please see below for details:

●New car introduction

In terms of appearance, the new car follows the design of the fuel version, and the overall style is mainly tough. The front of the car is decorated with a large area of ​​chrome plating, and the detail is a multi-banner grille, which has a strong visual impact. The headlights adopt an upper and lower split layout. The lamp group is simple and clear. The upper part is the high and low beam lamp group, and the lower part is the daytime running light. The visual effect and sense of class are still good.

The side of the new car is very full, and the tall body height combined with the large-size dense-spoke wheels creates a very good sense of luxury. The style of the rear of the car is majestic and calm, the taillights on both sides adopt a vertical layout, and the details are wrapped with chrome-plated frame strips, which has a good sense of refinement.

In terms of interior, the new car is also grand and luxurious, with very complicated design elements, but not messy. In terms of details, the new car is equipped with trendy elements such as a full LCD instrument panel, a floating central control screen, and an electronic gear lever. It is also equipped with rich leather covering and metal panel decoration, which is more advanced.

In terms of configuration, in addition to some functions for daily use, the new car is also equipped with an L2-level intelligent driving assistance system. A driving assistance function. In addition, the seats of the new car are all made of Nappa leather, equipped with ventilation, heating functions, 9-speed adjustment, etc., and the functionality is still very comprehensive.

Power is the biggest highlight of the new car. It is the first hard-core off-road vehicle based on the Great Wall Hi4-T new energy plug-in hybrid architecture. The biggest difference from the previous fuel version is that it has been replaced with a new powertrain, and the engine has been replaced with 2.0T. The engine has a maximum power of 185 kilowatts and a maximum torque of 380 Nm. The engine is matched with a 9-speed planetary gear transmission with a P2 layout electric drive unit. The motor can provide an additional power output of 120 kW/400 Nm, while the combined power is 300 kW and the combined torque is 750 Nm. 0-100km /h acceleration of 6.9 seconds, WLTC comprehensive fuel consumption of 2.2L/100km, combined fuel consumption of feeder 9.55L/100km, WLTC pure electric battery life of 110 kilometers, comprehensive battery life of up to 790 kilometers.

In terms of off-road, the new car is equipped with an all-terrain system, which provides as many as 11 driving modes and is highly playable. In addition, the new car also has a 3.3 kW external discharge, which is very convenient for outdoor self-driving. It is worth mentioning that, as a plug-in hybrid vehicle, the new car will also be equipped with a ternary lithium battery pack provided by Honeycomb Yichuang, with a total capacity of 37.1 kWh, and supports DC fast charging with a maximum power of 50 kW, which can charge the battery in 40 minutes. Charge from 30% to 80%. ●Editor’s comment The launch of the tank 500 Hi4-T gives users more choices and solves the pain points of the fuel version. It not only has a luxurious interior and exterior design, but also has a strong power performance. The most important thing is to reduce fuel consumption. The high problem is solved. Overall, the tank 500 Hi4-T is very sincere, and its market performance is still worth looking forward to.