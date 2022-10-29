(Original title: The performance of 38 listed securities companies is released! The top companies are reshuffled, the net profit of CITIC has exceeded 10 billion, and the net profit of 10 listed companies has fallen by more than 50%)

Securities Times e Company News, as of October 28, 38 listed securities firms have disclosed their third quarterly reports. Overall, in the first three quarters of this year, the revenue and net profit of most listed brokerages were under downward pressure. However, Everbright Securities and Founder Securities achieved positive growth in net profit. Pacific Securities fell into losses. It is worth mentioning that the performance rankings of top brokerages have also undergone dramatic changes. CITIC Securities is the only brokerage with a net profit attributable to its parent exceeding 10 billion (16.568 billion), while four in the same period last year had a net profit of over 10 billion. At the same time, China Galaxy and CITIC Construction Investment will be ranked 10th and 11th in net profit attributable to the parent in 2021, and both will be squeezed into the TOP 5 of net profit attributable to the parent this year. Industry analysts believe that the decline in performance is mainly due to market fluctuations and the high base last year. Brokerage business and self-operated business may be the main drag factors.