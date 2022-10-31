Wealth management “last mile”, who is an excellent guide? The first Sina Finance·Golden Kylin Best Investment Consultant Selection has been launched, and the registration is hot~~Click to view>>

The performance of Shenzhen-listed companies in the first three quarters of

Our reporter Xing Meng

In the first three quarters of 2022, the overall operating performance of Shenzhen-listed companies was stable and improving. The real enterprises represented by the manufacturing industry showed strong resilience and vitality. The new blue-chip growth momentum was strong, and advanced manufacturing, digital economy, green and low carbon, etc. The three major areas have sufficient momentum, the agglomeration effect of strategic emerging industries is prominent, and newly listed companies under the registration system have stable performance and show good development resilience.

The performance of the main board shows resilience

Strong recovery momentum in many industries

As a market-oriented blue-chip gathering place and the cradle of industry champions, the overall operating performance of Shenzhen-listed main board companies is stable and improving, with sufficient growth resilience.

Up to now, 1,505 companies on the Shenzhen Main Board have disclosed their results for the first three quarters of 2022. In the first three quarters of 2019, Shenzhen-listed main board companies achieved a total operating income of 11.89 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 4.45%. Among them, 1177 companies achieved profits, accounting for nearly 80%, 624 companies achieved a year-on-year increase in profits, and 393 companies achieved a year-on-year growth rate of net profit of more than 30%.

In the third quarter, Shenzhen main board companies achieved a total operating income of 4.13 trillion yuan, and a total net profit of 208.765 billion yuan. Textile and apparel industries have a strong recovery momentum, among which the third-quarter net profit of the textile and apparel industry increased by nearly 20% month-on-month.

Manufacturing “ballast stone” plays a significant role. There are 987 main board manufacturing companies in Shenzhen, accounting for over 60%. In the first three quarters of 2022, Shenzhen’s main board manufacturing companies achieved a total operating income of 7.71 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 6.77%; a total net profit of 519.993 billion yuan, of which 490 companies achieved profit growth, and 210 companies achieved net profit growth of more than 50%, accounting for 21.28% of all manufacturing companies. From the perspective of sub-sectors, non-ferrous metals, power equipment, medicine and biology, communications and other four industries have a good growth momentum, and the average net profit in the first three quarters has increased by more than 30% year-on-year.

The high growth momentum of leading companies with a market value of 100 billion yuan remains unabated. At present, there are 31 companies with a market value of over 100 billion yuan on the Shenzhen main board, with a total operating income of 2.75 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 27.01%, and a total net profit of 291.294 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 18.63%.

GEM continues to release innovation vitality

Over 90% of registered companies are profitable

The Growth Enterprise Market implements the innovation-driven development strategy, actively supports technological innovation, and supports strategic emerging industries and high-tech enterprises to increase investment in research and development, resulting in strong performance growth momentum.

As of October 30, 1,205 companies on the Shenzhen ChiNext have disclosed their results for the first three quarters of 2022. In the first three quarters of 2019, Shenzhen GEM companies achieved a total operating income of 2.41 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 20.83%; net profit was 204.226 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 8.72%. The total assets of ChiNext companies are about 5.8 trillion yuan, with an average total assets of nearly 5 billion yuan; the total net assets exceed 3 trillion yuan, and the average net assets exceed 2.5 billion yuan.

Newly listed companies under the registration system have stable performance and distinctive innovation attributes. As of October 30, there were 386 newly listed companies under the GEM registration system, with an average operating income of 1.644 billion yuan in the first three quarters, a year-on-year increase of 13.93%; an average net profit of 117 million yuan, basically the same as last year.

Among them, more than 360 new companies under the registration system achieved profitability, accounting for about 95%; nearly 170 companies achieved a year-on-year increase in net profit, and nearly 50 companies achieved a net profit increase of more than 50%. Ruifeng shares,Wankai New Materials、Lan Wei Medicine、Ruifeng New MaterialsThe net profit of nearly 20 companies increased by more than 100%.

In the first three quarters of this year, GEM companies continued to increase investment in research and development, injecting new momentum into the company’s performance development. The total R&D investment of 386 newly listed companies exceeded 16 billion yuan, with an average R&D investment of 43 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 21.72%, and more than 70 companies’ R&D investment increased by more than 50%.

The Growth Enterprise Market focuses on key areas such as advanced manufacturing, digital economy, green and low-carbon, and strategic emerging industries perform well. As of October 30, among the 763 strategic emerging industry companies, more than 150 companies have increased their operating income and net profit in the past three years by more than 30% and 40% respectively.

Among them, in the first three quarters of 2022, 41 new energy industry companies achieved operating income of 357.592 billion yuan, showing a doubling trend, and achieved a net profit of 29.239 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 80.19%; 114 new material industry companies achieved operating income of 2074.65 100 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 28.21%; 113 high-end equipment manufacturing industry companies achieved operating income of 121.088 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 14.41%.

