Judging from the current revelations, this year’s iPhone 14 series will include four new models: iPhone 14, 14 Max (14 PLus), 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. Among them, the higher-positioned Pro version will receive an “epic” update. Due to factors such as rising raw materials, it is reported that the iPhone 14 standard and 14 Max versions will still use the A15 chip. After the news spread, everyone shouted “don’t buy it, wait for next year”. However, there is now news that even if the iPhone 14 uses the A15 chip, the performance will still be improved.

iPhone 14 series renderings

Overseas sources said that despite using the same A15 bionic chip as the previous generation, the iPhone 14 base version will still have better performance than the iPhone 13.

The performance of the A15 chip used in the iPhone 14 will still improve

Earlier this year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that only two models in the iPhone 14 Pro series will feature the new A16 Bionic chip, while the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will still use the same A15 chip as the iPhone 13 series. The revelation was gradually echoed by other sources.

To make matters worse, there has been a lot of news that the starting price of the iPhone 14 series this year will increase by $100 (about 700 yuan). However, this revelation was denied two days ago. Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman said that Apple intends to stop the original plan to increase the price of the iPhone 14 by $100, which may be to ensure that sales are foolproof.

This year, the two models of the iPhone 14 Pro series may usher in a major update. Not only is the “notch screen” that has remained unchanged for thousands of years, it is expected to become an “exclamation mark screen”, but the pixels of the rear camera will also jump to 48 million.