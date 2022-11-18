Source: Jintou.com

1. Price trend

According to SunSirs monitoring data, the average ex-factory price of domestic chlorinated paraffin 52 on November 11 was 6116 yuan/ton, and the average ex-factory price of domestic chlorinated paraffin 52 on November 17 was 6033 yuan/ton. down 1.36%.

2. Market Analysis

This week, the price of chlorinated paraffin 52 is mainly down. This week, the price of raw material liquid chlorine was lowered, and the cost support was weakened. The supply of chlorinated paraffins is acceptable, the downstream demand is sluggish, the transactions in the market are limited, and the wait-and-see sentiment in the industry is increasing. As of November 17, the ex-factory price of chlorinated paraffin 52 in Anhui is about 6,400 yuan/ton, the ex-factory price of chlorinated paraffin 52 in northeast China is about 6,000 yuan/ton, and the ex-factory price of chlorinated paraffin 52 in Shandong is about 5,700 yuan/ton.

In terms of raw material liquid wax, the price of liquid wax continued to rise this week, the shipment of liquid wax was stable, and the transaction was acceptable. In terms of raw material liquid chlorine, the price of liquid chlorine has dropped sharply this week, the trading in the market is poor, and the overall delivery is not smooth.

3. Market Outlook Forecast

SunSirs chlorinated paraffin analysts believe that the current cost support for chlorinated paraffins has weakened, the performance of the demand side is sluggish, and the overall operation of chlorinated paraffins is weak. It is expected that chlorinated paraffins will continue to be weak in the short term, and it is recommended to pay attention to changes in the raw material market.

