On February 9, the perovskite battery sector was active. As of press time, Aolian Electronics has risen by more than 10%, Yaopi Glass, Ashichuang, and Longhua Technology have risen by more than 6%, and Jingshan Light Machinery and Jinjing Technology have followed suit.

Recently, a number of listed companies have released investment plans for the perovskite battery industry. Among them, Baoxin Technology announced on February 3 that the company will cooperate with relevant parties to establish a joint venture company to carry out research and development of perovskite-heterojunction stacked battery technology, industrialization technology research and promotion of commercial solutions, and the corresponding technology Applied to the company’s heterojunction battery project.

On February 1, Huangshi Group announced that its holding subsidiary Huangshi Agricultural Photoelectric Complementary (Guangxi) Technology Co., Ltd. signed an agreement with Shenzhen Heijing Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. The two parties will establish a cooperation mechanism to jointly promote TOPCon/perovskite stacking Research and development, production and product application of multi-layer battery product technology.

The first financial reporter called the relevant listed company as an investor. Jingshan Light Machinery said that the company has shipped perovskite equipment to leading manufacturers, and is optimistic about the prospects of perovskite batteries. Han’s Laser stated that existing equipment can be applied to perovskite battery technology, but the proportion is not large. Aolian Electronics said that it has been developing perovskite batteries, but has not yet mass-produced them.

Guotai Junan said that the development of perovskite industrialization is at the right time, and high-efficiency and stable large-area preparation technology is the key to breaking the situation. The industrialization of perovskite batteries is in its infancy. It is believed that the key to the industrialization of perovskite batteries lies in whether large-area, high-efficiency, and stable perovskite batteries can be prepared, which depends on the joint progress of materials, processes, and equipment. Technology is of great significance for realizing high efficiency and high stability of perovskite batteries.

Soochow Securities said that the total installed capacity of perovskite is expected to be about 17/30GW in 2025/2030, and the market size is 53.8/93.6 billion yuan. After the process is mature, it is expected to further replace crystalline silicon for household, industrial and commercial, and ground power stations. Scenes. With the promotion of cost reduction and efficiency increase, perovskite is expected to become the direction of next-generation photovoltaic cell technology.