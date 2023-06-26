Home » The performance of the real estate market in key cities during the Dragon Boat Festival is flat
Business

The performance of the real estate market in key cities during the Dragon Boat Festival is flat

by admin

China Business News 2023-06-26 12:55:54

Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

During the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, property market sales in many places were flat. According to data from the China Index Research Institute, during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, the transaction area of ​​representative cities increased by nearly 20% compared with last year’s Dragon Boat Festival holiday, and decreased by 10% compared with 2019 Dragon Boat Festival holiday. However, compared with the same period last year, the average daily transaction area of ​​representative cities decreased by about 70% year-on-year become. At the same time, according to Zhuge’s housing search data, 4,547 new houses were sold in key 10 cities during the Dragon Boat Festival, an increase of 31.6% compared with last year’s Dragon Boat Festival holiday, but it is still the second lowest point in the past five years, a decrease of 21.4% compared with 2021 and a decrease of 65% compared with 2020. %.

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected].

