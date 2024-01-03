The performance rankings of real estate companies have been “reshuffled” again. It will be difficult for leading real estate companies to achieve their annual sales targets in 2023.

The performance rankings of real estate companies have been “reshuffled” again, and it will be difficult for leading real estate companies to achieve their annual sales targets in 2023

In a recent report by Securities Times e Company News, it has been revealed that the performance rankings of real estate companies have seen a significant shift, with leading companies struggling to meet their annual sales targets in 2023.

According to statistics from the China Index Research Institute, only 9 real estate companies have announced full-year sales targets for 2023, and the sales target settings of these companies are relatively conservative. Among them, only Yuexiu Real Estate and China Overseas Real Estate have raised their sales targets, while the rest have either maintained the same sales as in 2022 or have further lowered their sales targets.

The average target completion rate of the nine real estate companies was 98.5%, with only four companies managing to achieve their full-year targets. China Resources Land, Yuexiu Real Estate, China Construction Group, and Tiandiyuan were the successful companies, with China Construction Group reaching a target completion rate of 141.5%. However, leading real estate companies such as China Overseas Real Estate and China Merchants Shekou failed to achieve their full-year sales targets.

Zhongzhi Research Institute pointed out that the industry is entering a period of adjustment, with more companies opting to control sales scale and pursue more stable development, rather than pursuing large-scale development.

