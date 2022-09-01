Home Business The performance under 65W can be called a blowout! AMD Zen 4 mobile processor is about to explode – Fast Technology
The performance under 65W can be called a blowout! AMD Zen 4 mobile processor is about to explode – Fast Technology

The Zen 4 processor that has been officially released is limited to four desktop models. According to the official roadmap, there will be 3D VCache, mobile version, APU, etc. in the future to achieve full coverage.

Although there is no certainty about mobile notebook products, some careful people have noticed the details implied on AMD’s PPT.

For example, when AMD introduced the Ryzen 9 7950X, it gave three power consumptions of 170W, 105W and 65W respectively. It was found that the performance increase was 35%, 37% and 74% compared to the Zen3 5950X.

65W actually achieved a 74% performance surge, which undoubtedly makes people look forward to the mobile version even more.

According to AMD, the Zen 4 mobile APU includes two families, Dragon Range and Phoenix Point. The former is a high-performance standard model with an open power consumption of 55W+, while the latter is a thin and low-voltage model with a power consumption set to within 45W.

It is expected that the Dragon Range family can also achieve a maximum of 12 or even 16 cores, and the total cache is increased to 80MB.

In AMD’s comparison, the area of ​​Zen 4 core + L2 is half smaller than that of Intel’s 12th-generation Core, but the energy efficiency is 47% higher.

