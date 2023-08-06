The period for the complaint about the amount in dispute begins with the end of the independent evidentiary proceedings

NOTE | The question of whether the deadline for changing the amount in dispute according to § 63 Para. 3 sentence 2 GKG in an independent evidentiary procedure also begins with its conclusion if legal proceedings follow, is disputed in case law and in the literature (on the status of opinion cf. e.g. OLG Brandenburg 17.10.18, 11 W 24/18, BeckRS 18, 38342, para. 4; Jäckel, in: BeckOK Cost Law; Dörndorfer/Wendtland/Gerlach/Diehn, 39th edition, GKG § 63 Rn. 31 keyword “Independent evidentiary proceedings”). the h. However, M. is now assuming an isolated consideration of the independent evidentiary procedure.

