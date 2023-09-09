Home » The Peso Begins September with Losses Against the Dollar: A Look at the Current Exchange Rate
The Peso Begins September with Losses Against the Dollar: A Look at the Current Exchange Rate

The Peso Begins September with Losses Against the Dollar: A Look at the Current Exchange Rate

The peso has started the month of September on a negative note against the dollar, with losses in its value. Despite the opposing views on the performance of the Mexican currency, it remains among the top performers against the greenback. In 2023, the peso has experienced positive developments, surprising pessimists who expected a difficult year. The currency has appreciated by 11.58% against the dollar.

As of Friday, September 8, 2023, the US dollar was quoted at $17.55 pesos, showing a depreciation of -0.16% compared to the previous week. Throughout the day, the dollar fluctuated between $15.95 and $18.00 pesos. The official exchange rate for the day, as documented in the Official Journal of the Federation, was set at $17.55 pesos per dollar.

When it comes to Mexican banks, the purchase price of the dollar varied between $16.35 pesos (Banorte) and $16.50 pesos (Inbursa). The selling price ranged from $17.85 pesos (BBVA) to $18.00 pesos (Inbursa), according to updates on the banks’ websites.

For those interested in buying the dollar on Friday, September 8, 2023, some banks provided their rates. Banco Azteca offered it at $16.55 pesos, Banorte at $16.35 pesos, BBVA at $16.95 pesos, Citibanamex at $17.02 pesos, and Inbursa at $16.50 pesos.

The selling price of the dollar on the same day varied between banks as well. Affirm offered it at $18.10 pesos, Banco Azteca at $17.59 pesos, Banorte at $17.85 pesos, BBVA at $17.85 pesos, Citibanamex at $18.03 pesos, and Inbursa at $18.00 pesos.

In terms of the euro, its value against the peso was estimated as follows on Friday, September 8, 2023: BBVA quoted it at $17.13 pesos for purchase and up to $18.69 pesos for sale, while Citibanamex offered it at $18.69 pesos for purchase and sale. Banorte had a range of $19.10 pesos for purchase to $20.00 pesos for sale, and Inbursa quoted it at $19.10 pesos for purchase and $20.00 pesos for sale.

These rates provide insights into the current exchange rates and highlight the performance of the peso against the dollar and euro.

